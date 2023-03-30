Goa budget focussed on infrastructure, renewable energy, irrigation

Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant has presented the first budget of his second term focussed on infrastructure, renewable energy, and irrigation even as the state expects a ₹800 crore shortfall due to the discontinuation of the GST compensation from the Union government. Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant. (ANI)

“The void will be majorly filled by revenue collection from the initiatives taken for restarting of mining activities in the state and increase in Goa’s share in central taxes,” Sawant said as he presented the ₹26844 crore budget on Wednesday.

He said the state expects to receive around ₹1000 crore from the mining sector in the next financial year with the auction of 25 mining blocks. The fiscal deficit is expected to rise to ₹4183 crores from ₹3603.

Sawant proposed three projects related to the Mhadei river to improve the irrigation and drinking water network. “Our projects will be per the provisions of the environmental laws. Such projects will be taken up in consonance with our case relating to the Mhadei dispute.”

The dispute between Goa and Karnataka over the Mhadei is pending before the Supreme Court. Goa has opposed the diversion of water outside the Mhadei basin. An Interstate Water Dispute Tribunal ruled that Karnataka can divert 13.42 TMC.

Sawant said they plan to make Goa India’s carbon credit capital. He proposed enabling conditions to bring investments worth over ₹1000 crore in green and green manufacturing and create more than 10,000 jobs over the next five years.

Opposition leader Yuri Alemão said the budget was about maximum announcements and minimum achievement. “The people are suffering from high inflation, the highest unemployment in a generation and there is nothing on offer either for the businesses or the youth.”