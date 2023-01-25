Home / Cities / Others / Goa govt announces second round of auctions for iron ore mine blocks

Goa govt announces second round of auctions for iron ore mine blocks

others
Published on Jan 25, 2023 03:28 PM IST

Prospective bidders have until March 17 to purchase the tender document and March 27 to submit technical and financial bids for the blocks

An iron ore mine in Goa. (Reuters File Photo)
An iron ore mine in Goa. (Reuters File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

The Goa government has put up five additional mining blocks for auction as part of the second round in the state. The five blocks, all in North Goa, are of mines that were previously operational before the ban first came into force in 2012, and later in 2018 after the mines were hastily ‘renewed’ by the state government in 2015.

Prospective bidders have until March 17 to purchase the tender document and March 27 to submit technical and financial bids for the blocks identified as Advalpal-Tivim, Cudnem Cormolem, Cudnem, Tivim Pirna and Surla-Sonshi.

Goa completed the bidding process for the first round in December last year, involving four blocks, of which three went to the same companies who were operating the leases prior to the shut-down. Vedanta, NS Bandekar and Fomento all retained their previously-held leases with the only change being in the Sirgao-Mayem block that went from Chowgule and Co. to Salgaocar Shipping.

The state has entered into an MoU with the Mineral Exploration Consultancy Ltd, a public sector enterprise, for geological reports on the auctions.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 26, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out