Panaji, The Goa government has blocked 512 escort service websites and intensified action against illegal online activities that tarnish the state's image, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told the assembly on Wednesday. Goa govt cracks down on escort service websites, blocks 512 URLs: CM

Replying to a calling attention motion moved by Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao and other members, Sawant said the Cyber Crime police station has been actively cracking down on websites promoting commercial sexual exploitation and trafficking.

He said the cybercrime unit has taken down or blocked 512 websites offering escort services and continues to monitor social media platforms through its Social Media Monitoring Cell to prevent such activities.

Sawant said a case has been registered at the Crime Branch police station under the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women Act against operators of multiple websites that allegedly posted sexually explicit and indecent content depicting women.

The chief minister informed the House that several cases have been registered under the Immoral Traffic Act and other relevant laws during the last three years.

According to government data, eight cases were registered in 2024 and as many in 2025, leading to 18 arrests each year and the rescue of 19 victims in 2024 and 23 in 2025.

Till March 9 this year, two cases have been registered, three accused arrested, and nine victims rescued, he said, adding that action has been intensified against online activities that tarnish the coastal state's image.

Sawant said Goa has also achieved a high rate of tracing missing children.

In 2024, he said, 65 out of 67 missing children were traced, while last year, 68 of 72 were located. In 2026 so far, seven out of 11 missing children have been traced, said the CM.

The chief minister said a dedicated Women's police station is functioning in Panaji, while Anti-Human Trafficking Units and Women and Child Protection Units are operational in Panaji and Margao to detect and prevent trafficking-related crimes.

He added that a Pink Force Unit has been established to increase police visibility and improve safety for women and children across the state.

Helpdesks for women are operational at all police stations in Goa, and helplines, including 1091, emergency number 112 and a dedicated WhatsApp number, are available round the clock for reporting crimes against women and children, Sawant said.

Police personnel have also been deployed at airports, railway stations, bus terminals and interstate checkpoints to monitor suspicious movement of children and vulnerable persons, he added.

