Goa: State election commission announces polls in two municipal councils

ByGerard de Souza
Apr 08, 2023 07:17 PM IST

The voting for the two councils will take place on May 5 and the counting and declaration of results will be on May 7, according to state election commissioner W V Ramanamurthy, who announced the polls at a press conference on Saturday

The Goa State Election Commission on Saturday announced elections in two municipal councils, including the Sanquelim Municipal Council, which falls in the constituency represented by chief minister Pramod Sawant.

Municipal polls are not held on party lines in Goa (Representative Photo)

The voting for the two councils will take place on May 5 and the counting and declaration of results will be on May 7, according to state election commissioner W V Ramanamurthy, who announced the polls at a press conference on Saturday.

The term of the existing council of Ponda and Sanquelim Municipality expires on May 20th.

Municipal polls are not held on party lines in the state, however, the parties field ‘panels’ of candidates and later claim victory depending on the winning candidates.

The Sanquelim Municipal Council is currently controlled by a panel backed by the opposition Congress.

Ponda, on the other hand, is a municipality where the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its alliance partner, the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party are local rivals and are likely to field separate panels for the polls.

16,305 voters are eligible to vote in Ponda and 8,640 are eligible to vote in Sanquelim.

