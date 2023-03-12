Gorakhpur-Varanasi route: Train services curtailed for 20 days

NE Railways has curtailed the operation of one dozen passenger and express trains on the Gorakhpur-Varanasi route from March 11 to March 30, while 15 trains have been diverted. This has been necessitated by the conversion of rail tracks between Bhatni and Aurihar and development and remodeling of platforms. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Pankaj Kumar Singh, chief public relations officer, NER, said in the recent budget, Rs1,177 crore was allocated for the conversion of 117 km double rail tracks from Bhatni to Aurihar under the infrastructure development scheme.

Singh said the double rail track from Gorakhpur to Bhatni and Aurihar was already in operation and the conversion of track between Jhusi to Ramnathpur was in the last phase. He said with the completion of this conversion, the double rail line project from Gorakhpur to Paryagraj will be completed.

The CPRO said remodeling of platforms and yards at Indara railway station in Mau and conversion of single track to double line and its electrification will enhance the capacity of the station, and goods trains will run through.

While railway officials have claimed that train service on the route will improve and journey time will be reduced but commuters are worried that soon after Holi, when passengers are struggling to board, train cancellations will increase their problems.

According to NER officials, 12 trains have been suspended including 15129/15130 Intercity express from Gorakhpur to Varanasi city, 01748/01747 Varanasi to Bhatni, 05172 Shahganj to Ballia, 05443 Chapra to Mau, 15104/15103 Varanasi to Gorakhpur and 12538/12537 from Prayagraj to Muzaffarpur.

Abdur Rahman