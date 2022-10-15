Govt fixes deadline for Mahakumbh-related work

All development, beautification and construction work related to Mahakumbh-2025 will be completed by October 31, 2024.

In an online meeting held on Thursday and chaired by principal secretary, urban development, Amrit Abhijat, it has been decided that all such works being undertaken by different departments would follow the set deadline strictly and ensure compliance of set quality standards ensuring completion of all tasks by October 31, 2024, district officials informed.

During the meeting, it was suggested that departments concerned should be allocated budgets for major works two years in advance to ensure that the projects face no delay owing to funds, they added.

It is worth mentioning that the state government has already declared that Mahakumbh-2025 would be held in a grand manner.

During the meeting, the principal secretary was informed about the department-wise preparations being made for Mahakumbh by divisional commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant while Mela Adhikari (Mahakumbh-2025) Vijay Kiran Anand also joined online.

Vijay Kiran Anand, based on the lessons learnt from the work done in Kumbh-2019, gave suggestions in view of the upcoming Mahakumbh. He suggested that budget of all departments for long-term works should be sanctioned at least two years in advance so that the best possible facilities could be ensured for the pilgrims and visitors alike.

He also suggested a system of online allotment of land and issuing facility slips. He also urged that some ghats be identified for making them ‘pucca’.

The divisional commissioner suggested making the Rae Bareli to Prayagraj route four-lane, expanding the Prayagraj airport, making access roads also four-lane and constructing service lanes on both the sides of the roads.

He also suggested to complete the construction work of the ring road before Mahakumbh—2025 and to further improve the road from Prayagraj to Handia on the Varanasi-Prayagraj route besides undertaking restoration work of Triveni Pushp, Kumbh Digital Museum and Curzon Bridge from the point of view of tourism besides expanding the existing Integrated Command and Control Centre.

After hearing the suggestions, Amrit Abhijat instructed all the departments to make a good project management team for the implementation of all long-term projects and asked them to forward the final list after reconsidering the proposals given by them and their respective budgets.

He also asked officials to keep all the projects which take more than two years in the long-term bucket list and the projects which are to be completed in six months to one year in the short-term bucket list. Apart from this, he directed finishing all the works related to Mahakumbh before the deadline of October 31, 2024.