Greater Noida Authority to identify, remove dead trees after death of 21-yr-old

Greater Noida: The Greater Noida Authority will identify and remove trees that have dried up, following an accident on Wednesday, in which a 21-year-old man died and another sustained serious injuries after a dead tree fell on their moving bike, officials said on Friday, adding that the injured man is undergoing treatment. On January 1, at about 8am, when Kuldeep was going for a routine delivery on his motorcycle along with his acquaintance Kuldeep, who is also from Mainpuri, a dead tree fell on them as they reached Alpha 2 in Greater Noida. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

They identified the deceased as Kuldeep Kumar, 21, who originally belonged to Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh. He used to work as a delivery person and lived in Greater Noida, police said.

“On January 1, at about 8am, when Kuldeep was going for a routine delivery on his motorcycle along with his acquaintance Kuldeep, who is also from Mainpuri, a dead tree fell on them as they reached Alpha 2 in Greater Noida. The incident took place outside a private hospital,” said Beta 2, station house officer, Vidhyut Goyal.

“Locals who saw the incident, alerted the police and they were taken to a nearby private hospital where Kuldeep succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment,” the SHO added.

At the time of the incident, the deceased was riding the bike while his acquaintance Kuldeep was riding pillion, police said, adding that doctors informed that the injured man is also in a critical condition.

Following the incident, Kuldeep’s family members were informed and a post-mortem examination was conducted on Friday.

Ram Kumar, Senior Manager (Horticulture-Alpha 1) of the Greater Noida Authority said, “We got to know about the lifeless tree after the accident. We have started identifying similar trees to prevent any such accidents,” he said.

Natholi Singh, Senior Manager of the Horticulture Department at Greater Noida Authority (West), said, “After the incident, I have directed a thorough inspection of all lifeless, dried, or any other trees that could pose a risk. All such trees will be identified and removed immediately to prevent accidents.”

“No case has been registered as the family has not filed any complaint yet,” said Greater Noida, assistant commissioner of police, Awanish Dixit.