Greater Noida: RWAs encouraged to recycle their waste

The Greater Noida authority has decided to organise a competition in December this year for residents’ welfare associations which are engaged in making compost out of biodegradable waste. The move is aimed at encouraging residents to do their bit to make the city a better place to live in, officials said.

“We can decentralise the waste handling process by engaging the citizens in the move and that will help us reduce the waste that goes to the landfill for treatment. We want the RWAs or other social groups to come forward to recycle the biodegradable waste at their premises via compost making process,” said Narendra Bhooshan, chief executive officer, Greater Noida authority.

After the competition, the authority will honour those RWAs which are doing the best in waste recycling, the officials said.

According to official estimates, Greater Noida produces around 300 metric tonnes of waste daily. The authority wants to reduce the quantity of waste that goes to the landfill site in Astoli, the officials said.

Bhooshan also directed the health department to spread awareness about the dire need of recycling of waste in the city.

The authority wants that along with the bulk waste generators such as housing complexes and educational institutions, among others, individuals should also recycle their kitchen waste by making compost, the officials said.

According to the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, the housing complexes or other buildings, which are built on 5,000 square metres of land or above area and produce 100kg waste daily, then they need to treat it at their premises.