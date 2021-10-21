Group clash averted; Cong leader runs for cover

Ludhiana A spat that could have turned ugly was averted after cops intervened outside the police commissioner’s office at the mini-secretariat on Wednesday about noon.

Congress leader Gursimran Singh Mand, who was accompanying a right-wing Hindu leader Amit Arora, had to run for their lives after a faction of Sikh hardliners chased them after an argument. The hardliners, who were there to seek action against Arora for hurting the religious sentiments of Sikhs, also had Nihangs in their group. Arora is facing a case of hurting religious sentiments.

While running for cover, Mand slipped and fell near the treasury office with his turban also being removed in the chaos. The cops deployed at the spot intervened before the scene could escalate.

Sikh leader Taranjit Singh Nimana said deliberate attempts were made to hurt religious sentiments of Sikhs. “We went to the police commissioner’s office to seek early arrest of self-proclaimed Hindu leader Anil Arora for using objectionable language against the first Sikh Guru. Arora and Mand instigated us,” he claimed.