Gujarat Board Class 12 results: Girls outperform boys

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) declared Class 12 results for 2026 on Monday. Science stream recorded an overall pass percentage of 84.33%, while the general stream stood at 92.71%. Overall pass rate of girls in general stream stood at 95.41%. (Representative Image/ HT File Photo)

The exams were held from February 26 to March 16 at 156 centres. Of the 1,11,090 regular candidates appearing in the science stream, 93,678 qualified, an increase from last year’s 83.51% pass rate. Girls recorded 84.65%, whereas the pass percentage for boys stood at 84.04%. Group A stood at 90.79% while Group B was at 79.87%.

A total of 1,576 students secured an A1 grade and 11,756 secured an A2 grade. Mathematics recorded 92.76 %, Biology 88.91 %, Chemistry 85.94 % and Physics 85.27 %. English as a first language recorded 99.55%. English-medium students recorded 85.13 % while Gujarati-medium students stood at 84.32 %.

Morbi district recorded the highest pass rate at 94.85%, while Dahod was lowest at 57.44%. Kumbhariya centre in Banaskantha district recorded a pass rate of 98.62%, while Limadi in Dahod stood at 42.98%.

Schools with 100 % results increased to 209 from 194, while those below 10% fell to 22.

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Of 194 differently-abled candidates, 157 qualified, including 36 under relaxed norms. Surat recorded the highest number of successful candidates at 13,786, followed by Rajkot and Bhavnagar.

In the general stream, of 4,35,102 candidates, 4,03,362 qualified, with the pass rate at 92.71%, slightly lower than 93.07% last year. Exams were held from February 26 to March 18 across 535 centres.

Overall pass rate of girls in general stream stood at 95.41% whereas boys stood at 90.10%.

The pass rate for Uchchatar Uttar Buniyadi schools stood at 94.32% with general stream at 92.69% and vocational stream 92.07%, Sanskrit-medium students stood at 96.19%.

Ahwa in Dang district recorded the highest district pass rate at 97.88%, while Ahmedabad city recorded the lowest at 87.10%. Several centres recorded 100% results, while Karath in Dahod recorded the lowest at 64.88%.

Banaskantha recorded the highest overall pass rate at 97.71%, while Surat recorded the highest number of successful candidates at 44,009.

The pass rate for English-medium students stood at 94.46%, Gujarati-medium at 92.63% and Hindi-medium at 87.30%. Sociology recorded 98.89%, Economics 98.24%, Elements of Accounts 95.32% and Statistics 93.40%. Schools with 100% results increased to 2,030, while those below 10% fell to 13.Of 2,255 differently-abled candidates, 1,984 qualified, including 612 under relaxed norms. 40 prison inmates appeared, of whom 22 passed.

The board also declared GUJCET 2026 results, with 1,32,319 candidates appearing out of 1,36,071 registered. Supplementary examinations will be held with a best-of-two provision allowing candidates to retain the higher score.