Home / Cities / Others / CM Bhupendra Patel skips Gujarat foundation day event to be with ailing son

CM Bhupendra Patel skips Gujarat foundation day event to be with ailing son

ByHT Correspondent
May 01, 2023 04:31 PM IST

The chief minister is in Mumbai at Hinduja hospital, where his son is being treated, said an official

Chief minister Bhupendra Patel on Monday cancelled his visit to Jamnagar for Gujarat’s foundation day celebration as his son, Anuj Patel, was hospitalised in Mumbai after suffering from a brain stroke.

Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel (Twitter Photo)
Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel (Twitter Photo)

The chief minister is in Mumbai at Hinduja hospital, where his son is being treated, said an official.

“Due to the ill health of his son, CM Bhupendra Patel will not be travelling to Jamnagar to participate in Gujarat Gaurav Day celebrations. Governor Acharya Devvrat and Health Minister Rushikesh Patel will be participating in the event (at Jamnagar),” said an official statement from the Gujarat government.

Also Read: PM Modi, President Murmu, other top leaders extend wishes on Gujarat Gaurav Day

Anuj Patel suffered a brain stroke on Sunday in Ahmedabad and had undergone surgery on the same day in Ahmedabad’s KD hospital, following which his health was stable.

On Monday, he was airlifted to Mumbai’s Hinduja hospital, where he will undergo further surgery. He is currently been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of Gujarat’s foundation day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said greeted the state. “Greetings on Gujarat Sthapana Diwas. Gujarat has made a mark due to its all-round progress, as well as, its unique culture. I pray that the state continues to scale new heights of development in the times ahead,” he wrote on Twitter.

Gujarat Day is celebrated on May 1 each year to celebrate the formation of the state.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hinduja hospital
hinduja hospital
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 01, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out