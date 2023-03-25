Gujarat: DGFT official allegedly dies by suicide after arrest in bribery case

A senior official of the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) died by suicide on Saturday morning in Rajkot hours after he was detained in a bribery case, police said. Police said they rushed him to the hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead (Representative Photo)

Sudhir Desai, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), said that the incident took place around 10am on Saturday when a raid was being conducted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) at the office of DGFT joint director Jawri Mal Bishnoi.

“A search operation by the CBI was underway at the DGFT office in Rajkot when he jumped off the window of his chamber,” said the DCP.

Police said they rushed him to the hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead.

Bishnoi, 44, was arrested on Friday by the CBI in a bribery case where he was said to have allegedly accepted a bribe of ₹5 lakh against ₹9 lakh, which he sought to issue a no objection certificate (NCO) to an exporter.

The document would have allowed the businessman to retrieve his bank guarantee of ₹50 lakh, police said.

According to a statement by the CBI on Friday, “The complainant had submitted six files containing all documents related to the export of food cans, so he could get the NOC needed to release his bank guarantee of ₹50 lakh.”

DGFT is a government body under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry responsible for implementing the country’s foreign trade policy. “

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918; Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290)