Gujarat: Kejriwal promises jobs to every unemployed youth if AAP comes to power

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday assured that his party will provide employment to every youth in Gujarat.

Kejriwal promised to offer ₹3000 monthly per month as unemployment allowance if his party wins the Gujarat assembly polls which is scheduled for later this year.

“Aam Aadmi Party will provide employment to every unemployed youth of Gujarat. The party will offer ₹3,000 per month as unemployment allowance if voted to power. AAP’s Gujarat government will provide 10 lakh government jobs to the youth of Gujarat,” said Kejriwal while addressing a gathering in Veraval town of Gir Somnath district.

Kejriwal’s new poll promise comes days after he assured free electricity up to 300 units per month if voted to power in the BJP-ruled state.

The Delhi chief minister said if the AAP forms a government in Gujarat, his party will ensure that each and every unemployed youth gets a job in the next five years.

“Until we provide them jobs, every jobless youth will get ₹3000 per month unemployment allowance,” he announced.

The AAP leader also promised a law to curb leaking of question papers of government recruitment examinations and punish the culprits.

There have been several cases in the recent past of question papers of competitive exams getting leaked.

“We will ensure the mafia behind the paper leak gets punished strongly and the system of paper leak stops in Gujarat,” he said.

The Delhi CM said an AAP government will improve the recruitment process in the cooperative sector and make it transparent so that youths are not placed there via recommendations or bribery as is the case now.”

The AAP National Convenor said, “In my guarantee on employment, there are five guarantees. First, every youth will be employed within five years. You may say that Kejriwal has also come to fool us because this is not possible. I have already done that in Delhi by giving employment to 12 lakh youth in the past five years. I know how to generate employment because my intentions are clear and I am well-educated. Now I have taken a pledge with all my ministers that I will give 20 lakh more jobs in Delhi in next five years. Second, until an unemployed youth gets a job, we will give an allowance of ₹3,000 per month. This has been done keeping in mind that it takes time to generate employment and it is not possible to give employment immediately after coming to power.”