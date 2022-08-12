Gujarat: Massive fire breaks out in Jamnagar hotel; no injuries reported
A massive fire broke out at Alento hotel near Gujarat’s Jamnagar on Thursday night around 8pm. The fire was doused and brought under control, police officials said.
“There is no casualty and no person has been injured due to the fire. Two people were shifted to a hospital in Jamnagar after they complained of suffocation due to the fire. Their condition is stable. The fire is under control,” said KK Babariya, a police official who was present at the spot.
According to preliminary investigation, the fire may have been caused due to a short circuit in the electric panel close to the reception desk of the hotel.
There were 47 people inside the hotel when the fire broke out. Of these 20 were staff members and 27 were guests at the hotel, he said.
Most of them were safely out of the hotel within minutes of the fire.
About five fire fighters including some from Gujarat State Fertilizer Corporation (GSFC) and Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) were used in the fire-fighting process.
The hotel is located about 25kms away from Jamnagar and is close to RIL’s refinery and petrochemicals project at Moti Khavdi, Russian energy giant Rosneft promoted Nayara Energy’s refinery and Gujarat State Fertilizer Chemicals manufacturing facility at Sikka.
The guests at the hotel mostly comprised of employees and visitors of these factories.
Seven die in latest ‘hooch tragedy’ in Saran
Seven persons died and two others were hospitalised in the last 24 hours in yet another suspected hooch tragedy in Bihar's Saran district, local officials said. The latest tragedy took place at Audha and Bhuwalpur villages under the jurisdiction of Marhaura and Garkha police stations, respectively. With this, the death toll in a series of hooch tragedies that has struck parts of Saran since August 3 late evening climbed to 18.
No PM ambitions, but will work for Oppn unity: Nitish
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Friday maintained he had no prime ministerial ambitions but said he was looking forward to play a “positive” role in forging opposition unity against the ruling NDA at the Centre. The JD(U) leader was also asked whether he would be going to Gujarat, the home turf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to campaign for the assembly elections scheduled later this year.
Crew members of Swiss yacht rescued in Alibag
It was probably the longest and most nerve-wracking wait for Captain Karuna Nidhan Pandey (52) and his four other crew members. They were awaiting help following a blast in their Swiss-made yacht, MS Porrima, amid rough seas and strong winds in the wee hours of Friday, 20 nautical miles off the Navgaon coast in Alibag Taluka. The crew members, however, were successfully rescued and airlifted by the Indian Coast Guard ship, Agrim, and a helicopter.
Weekend rush ups CNG demand, leaves long queues at pumps
Mumbai The long weekend rush exiting the city starting Thursday night impacted daily commuters on Friday morning as Compressed Natural Gas stations across Mumbai faced a shortage of supply. According to a statement released by Mahanagar Gas Limited, which provides CNG across the city, the vehicular traffic leaving the city for the upcoming long weekend pushed the demand for CNG. Nilesh Sable (49), a taxi driver plying in Sion added that post noon, the situation improved slightly.
Man loses ₹2.43L trying to book room in resort for family trip
Mumbai: The Borivali police station has registered a case after a 34-year-old local resident alleged that some unknown frauds cheated him to the tune of ₹2.43 lakh when he attempted to book a room at a resort in Mahabaleshwar for a family trip. The complainant, Pranav Nadkarni, a resident of New MHB Colony in Borivali, informed the police that he had finalised a resort and found out its contact number from the internet.
