Gurugram admin preps to create awareness for new voters ahead of LS polls

The district administration is gearing up for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 by launching a special campaign aimed at increasing voter turnout. Officials, aware of the matter, said the campaign on social media platforms will have hashtags and selfie points at public places and polling stations will be set up to attract voters. The Gurugram administration is gearing up for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 by launching a special campaign aimed at increasing voter turnout. (Representational Image)

Gurugram deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav, who is also the election commission officer for the district, said as part of this initiative, government and private universities, colleges, and other educational institutions across the district will collaborate. “Additionally, the Haryana State Transport Department and passengers will be roped in to actively participate in the campaign. We have also introduced a toll-free number, 1950, to address any complaints or provide information to voters,” he said.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Yadav said along with awareness activities in the educational institutions of the district, marathons will also be organized for voter awareness in coordination with the sports department. “We will also appoint ambassadors for voter awareness from different fields. The message of awareness will also be spread through print, electronic, social media, multiplex and community radio so that maximum people turn out for voting,” he said.

The DC held a meeting with representatives from various political parties and highlighted the Election Commission’s introduction of the mobile application called c-Vigil. “This app enables any citizen or candidate to capture and send photographs to the Election Commission if they witness violations of the election code of conduct. Action on reported violations will be taken within 100 minutes,” he said.

The district election office has set up a toll-free number, 1950, for the convenience of voters, allowing them to lodge complaints or provide information.

Hitesh Kumar Meena, the Nodal Officer and additional deputy commissioner of the SVEEP (Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation programme), announced that a comprehensive awareness campaign will be initiated to engage new voters.

Meena said the necessity of obtaining prior permission from the administration for election-related activities such as using vehicles, conducting rallies or processions, and employing loudspeakers. “To ensure smoother voting processes, booths with 1500 or more voters will be bifurcated into two booths, ensuring timely completion of the voting process. Across the district, a total of 62 auxiliary polling booths will be established, increasing the number of polling stations from 1270 to 1332,” he said.

The ADC said that in order to increase the voting percentage, stamps of election festival and pride of the country slogans will be put on civil hospital, CHC and PHC slips, gas agency slips and other bills so that the message of voting is conveyed to maximum number of voters.

Meanwhile, MCG Commissioner Dr. Narahari Singh Banger has initiated an anti-defacement campaign aimed at removing political posters. He has sternly cautioned candidates and their supporters against engaging in any form of defacement. “We will take strict action against those found guilty of defacement. In anticipation of the upcoming elections, a dedicated anti-defacement drive will be carried out,” he said.