Gurugram: Aspirants vying for tickets start reaching out to voters

Gurugram: Potential nominees belonging to various political parties and independents are using different forms of canvassing to impress voters as well as their party high command in the run-up to the assembly elections in Haryana. One of the candidates in Gurugram has announced the largest ‘matki-phod’ contest on Janmashtami, while another has started holding street meetings to connect with voters. A large number of aspirants have also plastered their posters on walls and auto rickshaws. Candidates are also organising religious events to reach out to the masses. Posters of aspirants preparing to contest the assembly elections hang on an electricity pole at Patel Nagar in Gurugram on Thursday. (Parveen Kumar/HT PHOTO)

Elections will be held for the 90-member state assembly on October 1, and the votes will be counted on October 4. The nomination papers for the election can be filed by September 12. The last date for voter registration is September 2. Currently, the state has 2,03,27,631 voters, according to the state election commission.

With the elections approaching, the candidates in Gurugram have also started canvassing and reaching out to prominent people in society to ensure their support and impress the party leadership.

Yashpal Batra, three-time MCG councillor and former senior deputy mayor said that he had started a Jan Samvad yatra last year but in the last two months, the intensity of these meetings has increased considerably. “We have scaled up the meetings to ensure that the maximum number of people can be reached. I have been getting very good response from the people, who have assured me of their support,” he said, adding that he was seeking a BJP ticket.

Former MLA Umesh Aggarwal, who is seeking a ticket from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is organising social events such as musical evenings to reach out to the masses. Aggarwal has also announced that he will participate in the largest ‘matki-phod’ event on Janmashtami, being organised under the aegis of the youth wing of the Vaishya Mahasammelan.

Besides religious and social events, candidates are also reaching out to voters in parks and on the streets ahead of the elections in October.

Subash Chand Singhla, a former MCG councillor and BJP leader is reaching out to the people in his area by holding corner meetings on roads and in parks, where people go for their daily morning walk. “I am meeting people at corner meetings to understand their issues and also to gauge the mood in the city. There are some issues such as waste, and sanitation which are being raised by residents and I am trying to get these addressed by speaking to concerned officials. If the party gives me a ticket, I will contest the election,” he said.

Senior BJP leader and state vice president, GL Sharma, organised a Raksha Bandhan Samaroh in which around 2,000 women participated. “A large number of women tied the sacred thread on my wrist and I have promised to work for women’s safety and empowerment. If I get a chance I will also work for the development of the city,” he said, adding that he also organised a Tiranga Yatra to mark Independence Day.

Rajesh Yadav, an aspirant from Badshahpur, who is trying for the Congress ticket said that he has organised Cycle Yatras across Badshahpur to reach out to voters. “I have held cycle yatras to reach out to masses and raised issues concerning the people. I have also filed RTIs to get information about the malpractices of this government and shared information with people,” he said.