Gurugram coaching centres thrive without MCG nod

Gurugram: A number of coaching centres in the city are operating without the necessary permissions from the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), putting students and staff at risk regularly, an investigation by Hindustan Times has revealed. A number of coaching centres in the city are operating without the necessary permissions from the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), putting students and staff at risk regularly. (Parveen Kumar/HT PHOTO)

MCG officials said these institutes, which are supposed to guide and mentor students, are themselves not adhering to the law. The coaching centres either lack the required operating permits or have discrepancies in their documentation, they added.

“These coaching centres are operating on rent after signing an agreement with the building owner or the owner of the floor and do not have any licence from the authorities to function. There are all operating illegally,” said Narhari Singh Bangar, MCG commissioner.

Bangar pointed out that this blatant disregard for rules raises serious questions about the integrity and safety of these establishments. The district administration confirmed that the majority of these coaching centres are operating illegally.

An official from the MCG who did not want to be identified said, “We have been aware of this issue for some time. Many coaching centres are exploiting loopholes and avoiding proper registration and compliance but nothing was planned and no one took the safety issues seriously since no incident was reported from Gurugram.”

Gulshan Kalra, deputy director (technical), Haryana Fire Services, who also holds the charge of deputy director (technical) of the fire station at Sector 29, said as part of their investigation, they have collected and photographed the rent documents and found that not only do the centres lack the mandatory fire safety NOC, they also do not have requisite permissions from the municipal corporation.

“The visual documentation paints a grim picture, highlighting the widespread non-compliance within the industry. In several cases, institutes either failed to provide any documentation or presented incomplete and outdated permits. These discrepancies not only violate regulatory norms but also jeopardise the safety of students. Many such coaching centres, prominently located in Sector 14, are operating without any permits,” he said.

The management of at least seven institutes declined to comment when confronted with this information.

“This lack of regulatory compliance is not just a legal issue but also a matter of safety and trust. Parents, who invest significant amounts of money and trust in these institutes, are left vulnerable. We trust these institutes with our children’s future, assuming they are operating legally and providing quality education. This revelation is deeply concerning,” said Deepak Sharma, a parent from Sector 17B.

Sarika Jindal, a resident of Sector 48, another parent said that the situation calls for immediate action from local authorities. “There is a pressing need for stricter enforcement of regulations and regular audits to ensure that all coaching centres comply with legal requirements. The education department must also take proactive measures to create awareness among parents and students about the importance of selecting coaching centres with licences,” she said.