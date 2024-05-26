Gurugram: High voter turnout of 60% along SPR, Dwarka eway

Gurugram: The polling booths set up in condominiums and high rises in developing sectors along the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) and the Dwarka Expressway witnessed a significantly higher turnout compared to those set up in sectors 1 to 57, provisional polling data shared by the district administration on Sunday revealed. Haryana Police and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel stand guard outside a sealed ‘strong room’ where electronic voting machines have been kept following the Lok Sabha polls in Gurugram on Sunday. (Parveen Kumar/HT PHOTO)

The authorities had set up 52 urban polling booths across the city in both Badshahpur and Gurugram assembly constituencies to encourage urban voters. The polling station at Sare Homes in Sector 92 logged the highest turnout among the urban booths at 69.7%.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Gurugram deputy commissioner Nishant Yadav on Sunday said that the decision to set up the urban polling stations in condominiums had helped in improving the turnout which stood at 53% while earlier the turnout figures had remained between 40 to 45%.

The district administration also said that the polling data being shared was an estimate, and the provisional and final count would be provided by the Election Commission of India (ECI) later.

Provisional data shared by the district administration revealed that in the polling stations in developing sectors along the SPR and Dwarka expressway, where booths had been set up for the first time, the turnout was even higher and crossed 60% on an average.

The data revealed that the Mapsco Casabela society in Sector 82, saw 65.35% polling, the polling at NBCC Heights in Sector 89 was 64.58%, the polling at Corona Optus in Sector 37 C was 63.02% and CHD Avenue in Badhshahpur witnessed 59% polling.

In comparison, the condominiums on Golf Course Road, Sohna Road, and adjoining areas recorded a turnout mostly between 45% to 50% and a few at 55%, according to the data.

Sare Homes Society in Sector 92, boasted of the highest polling percentage among condominiums which stood at 69.7%. “We had 724 voters out of whom 505 exercised their franchise. Voters from adjoining colonies also came here to cast their votes. The polling station had all amenities and adequate arrangements were made for all,” said Pravin Malik, president, Sare Homes RWA.

Malik said that they had worked for almost a month to mobilise voters in the society and motivated them to vote in large numbers. “All arrangements for comfortable voting were made at the club. The voters were happy that they did not have to travel far and could vote in a safe environment with no pushing and jostling,” he said.

At the New Town Heights condominium in Sector 90, which was set up for the first time for the Lok Sabha polls, the average polling was 63.07%, while in previous Lok Sabha elections it had remained at 45%, when people voted in Dhorka village, the RWA said. According to the district administration, 1,081 voters out of 1,714 exercised their franchise at this polling station.

Ashok Malik, RWA president, New Town Heights, said that setting up a polling station at their condominium had improved the polling count as people lined up in large numbers to cast their votes. “We have even more voters but they were listed at Dhorka village which is located almost 5 kilometres from our colony. A lot of people, who otherwise would have avoided casting their votes came out as they simply had to walk to the club. In the next polls, we want the authorities to set up two booths and transfer the Dhorka votes to our booth,” he said. The RWA said that they had arranged coolers and fans for the people to ensure that voters could cast their votes comfortably.

The DC said that in the last Lok Sabha elections in Gurugram district, the voting rate was very low at many urban polling stations. “In order to improve the turnout, we had detailed discussions with the RWAs and it was decided to set up polling stations at high rise apartments and condominiums and this helped in improving the vote count. A number of people voted enthusiastically at these stations and 60% turnout was recorded. We will increase the number of such booths in future to around 200 stations,” he said.