Gurugram residents complain about muddy water supply, seek action

Gurugram: Residents of Gurugram Sector 21 have raised concerns about the supply of contaminated water to their locality and demanded immediate action from the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) as well as the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA). For the past four months, the Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA) of Sector 21 has been flagging the issue of inadequate water supply, but over the last three weeks, the situation has worsened with residents claiming that they were getting muddy and foul-smelling water, resembling sewer sludge. To substantiate their claims, the residents had the water tested at the Water Bacteriological Lab, District Civil Hospital of Gurugram. The report revealed that the water is unfit for human consumption (Representational Image)

In a letter addressed to the Commissioner of the municipal corporation and the Chief Executive Officer of GMDA, the RWA members highlighted that despite multiple inspections by concerned officials, no effective remedial action had been taken.

To substantiate their claims, the residents had the water tested at the Water Bacteriological Lab, District Civil Hospital of Gurugram. The report revealed that the water is unfit for human consumption. A copy of this alarming report was shared with the Joint Commissioner, Chief Engineer, Executive Engineer, and other MCG officials, but the problem persists.

The RWA suspects that the contamination may be due to blocked sewer lines, an issue they have repeatedly brought to the attention of the authorities. “We have written at least two dozen letters requesting the cleaning of the internal sewer lines, and we have discussed the matter with various officials, but the proposal remains stuck,” said Kundal Lal Sharma, general secretary, RWA Sector 21 and chairperson of ‘Jaago Gurugram’ (an umbrella body of 20 RWAs) of Old Gurugram.

Prakash Lamba, president of Sector 21 RWA, expressed concern over the ongoing water supply issues in the area. “For the last three weeks, residents of Sector 21 have been facing severe problems with the water supply. The water we are receiving is not only muddy but also emits a strong, foul smell, making it extremely difficult and unsafe for consumption. Despite raising the issue with the authorities multiple times, no effective measures have been taken to resolve the situation. The health and well-being of our community is at serious risk, and we urge the concerned departments to take immediate action to ensure the supply of clean and safe drinking water,” he said.

Adding to the residents’ woes is the deteriorating condition of the booster station in Sector 21. The RWA claims that they had raised the issue with MCG officials nine months ago, but the proposal remains entangled in bureaucratic red tape.

The residents of Sector 21 are deeply concerned about the health hazards posed by the contaminated water supply. “This is a serious health risk and could lead to an epidemic if not addressed immediately,” the letter warns. The RWA has urged both the MCG and GMDA to take urgent remedial action to safeguard public health. They have also requested the implementation of a system for testing water quality every 15 days to prevent future contamination. The community is now anxiously awaiting a response from the authorities.

MCG commissioner Narhari Singh Bangar said they will collect samples and check for contamination. “We have directed the technical staff to visit and find a solution at the earliest. We will also get all the pipelines checked to ensure they are safe for drinking water and find the root cause of the issue,” he said.