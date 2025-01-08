Guvs, CMs, envoys to attend Mahakumbh: U.P. minister

UP minister for tourism and culture Jaiveer Singh on Wednesday said that central leaders of the country besides governors, chief ministers and lieutenant governors of different states and union territories of the country have been invited to Mahakumbh-2025. UP minister of tourism and culture Jaiveer Singh (centre) addressing media persons on Wednesday (HT Photo)

Addressing media persons, he said that ambassadors of various countries have also been invited to the fair with many expected to attend the mega religious gathering in Prayagraj.

Earlier, the minister took stock of the preparations for Mahakumbh-2025. After the on-site inspection, Singh, while addressing media persons at the Circuit House said, “Mahakumbh is a symbol of the vibrant Indian faith. The state government’s effort is that every pilgrim returning from Mahakumbh should take back a pleasant experience. He said, about 40 to 50 crore pilgrims having faith in Sanatan culture are expected to attend this Mahakumbh.

“Adequate arrangements have been made so that devotees do not face any difficulty in staying, coming and going to and from the mela area. I have inspected the ongoing works and the preparations are according to our satisfaction,” he said.

He said, “Through 20 small stages in Prayagraj city, various folk arts of the state and regional artists will give performances for 45 days.”

He also said that a grand drone show and laser show will also be organised during the Mahakumbh, the dates of which will be announced soon.

Jaiveer Singh said, “During Mahakumbh, Prayagraj will also provide an opportunity for the confluence of artistes from all over the country. Top artistes of various genres will perform to entertain the devotees. All facilities are being made available so that people can experience the grandeur, divinity and magnificence of Mahakumbh.” Uttar Pradesh Tourism Corporation (UPSTDC) has also prepared various tour packages for tourists, he added.

UP State Pavilion is being set up on five acres by the Tourism Department, in which a total of 12 tourism circuits will be displayed. Ayodhya, Varanasi, Mathura, Prayagraj, Kushinagar, Sarnath and other important places will be shown on the large map through 3-D technology.

UP special secretary (tourism), Isha Priya said that a website and app have been created for all the information related to Mahakumbh-2025. As many as 990 tourist guides and 1,500 vendors have been trained besides 1,000 taxi-auto drivers and 600 boatmen have been given special training in story-telling. All of them will tell the story of Kumbh to devotees/tourists.

MD of Uttar Pradesh Tourism Corporation (UPSTDC) Sanya Chhabra gave information about the preparations made by the Tourism Corporation for the fair.