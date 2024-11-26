Haryana minister reviews 40 key infra projects in city

Gurugram: Haryana’s Industries, Commerce and Environment Minister and Badshahpur MLA Rao Narbir Singh chaired a coordination meeting on Tuesday in Gurugram to address 40 critical development issues in the city. Haryana’s Industries, Commerce and Environment Minister and Badshahpur MLA Rao Narbir Singh chaired a coordination meeting on Tuesday in Gurugram to address 40 critical development issues in the city. (HT PHOTO)

The meeting brought together officials from the Police department, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Municipal Corporations of Gurugram and Manesar and Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA) among others. Senior officials, including GMDA CEO A Srinivas, Deputy Commissioner Ajay Kumar, and Municipal Commissioner Ashok Garg briefed the minister on ongoing projects and the challenges in their execution.

Call for collaboration

Singh emphasised the importance of inter-departmental coordination and urged officials to adopt “collaboration and quality” as guiding principles to ensure Gurugram’s progress. Stressing the need for introspection and better alignment among departments, he proposed a series of follow-up meetings to finalise policies and strategies critical to the city’s development. He reiterated the necessity of public consultation and involvement of local representatives in project planning and problem resolution, ensuring that initiatives reflect the needs and aspirations of the city’s residents.

The minister highlighted the issue of illegal mixture plants operating in Gurugram, stating that out of 132 plants, only 65 possess valid licences. He instructed the Deputy Commissioner to identify unauthorised plants and initiate strict legal action against them. Singh also called for a review of NOCs for licensed plants to ensure compliance and directed that plants with expired licences be shifted out of residential areas.

Taking a firm stand on chemical waste disposal by factories, Singh described it as a severe environmental concern. He directed officials to identify factories releasing untreated waste into the Badshahpur drain and verify if proper sewage treatment plants (STPs) are installed on their premises. “Strict action must be taken against violators to set an example,” he said, urging enforcement to mitigate pollution.

Plans for managing C&D waste

Expressing dissatisfaction with the current handling of construction and demolition (C&D) waste, the minister pointed out that the existing plant is insufficient to manage the growing volume of waste. He directed officials to identify locations for four additional C&D waste plants with a capacity of 300 tonnes each. Singh also criticised the inadequate response to waterlogging issues and called for long-term solutions. GMDA CEO A Srinivas assured the minister that a detailed study report on the city’s drainage system is being prepared by an external agency.

On logistical challenges, Singh highlighted the presence of abandoned vehicles across the city, which affect cleanliness and overall urban aesthetics. He instructed the Municipal Corporation and the police to launch a special drive to remove such vehicles.

Parking solutions

The minister emphasised the need to maintain greenbelts in Gurugram, proposing that the GMDA collaborate with industrial entities to adopt a “one greenbelt, one company” model for effective upkeep. He also addressed issues related to encroachments and parking outside liquor shops and ahatas (drinking areas). Singh suggested that illegal parking be regulated and converted into a significant revenue source for the municipal corporation.

The minister highlighted the poor condition of major roads in Gurugram and instructed officials to carry out repairs within a stipulated timeframe. He reiterated the importance of incorporating public feedback in development projects to ensure better alignment with local needs.