Haryana takes steps to counter bogus foodgrain procurement

Faced with corruption and bogus procurement in mandis, the Haryana government has issued strict directions to the ground-level officials to ensure transparency in procurement from this paddy harvesting season.

As per information, procurement of paddy will start from September 25 but the arrival of paddy has already started. The state agriculture marketing board has already deputed its staff at the entrance of all mandis and they are maintaining records of all farmers, paddy varieties and quantity of the paddy that they are brining in.

Mandi officials said there were some loopholes and traders, with the help of farmers, took advantage causing loss to the government with fake or bogus procurement.

The chief administrator of the Haryana State Agriculture Marketing Board (HSAMB) has already given a strong message as three secretaries of grain markets of Karnal, Taraori and Indri have already been suspended for alleged discrepancies in arrival of paddy.

As per reports, the mandi secretaries of Karnal and Indri were suspended for not following the instruction issued by the department to deploy employees on gates for record of arrival of paddy in the mandi.

Vinay Yadav, chief administrator of the Haryana State Agriculture Marketing Board, said, “We have taken steps to bring more transparency and corruption-free procurement from this season.”

“We have taken steps and now the records of all varieties coming in the mandis is being maintained and strict action will be taken against officials for any irregularities or complaints of bogus procurement,” he added.

What need to be fixed?

Even the registration on the ‘Meri Fasal, Mera Bayora’ portal has been made mandatory for all farmers to sell their Parmal paddy on minimum support prices, but there were some loopholes as many farmers who grow basmati varieties and also have other crops also get the registration of Parmal varieties.

This will help commission agents to sell the produce on non-registered farmers, especially those from UP, on the portal of local farmers.

But now, the government is maintaining records of all varieties of paddy coming into the mandis and this will help the government counter the fake procurement of Parmal varieties.

Instructions have also been issued to the officials to mention the variety of paddy – Basmati or Parmal – to ensure that farmers cannot sell Parmal varieties on registration of Basmati varieties.

“As the government has already started direct payment to farmers in the last rabi season, there were reports that the farmers also sell their registration to the commission agents helping them sell the produce of UP farmers on their registration and the registered farmers would return the payment to them after deducting their commission,” said an official, on condition of anonymity.

The government has also decided to conduct a physical verification of all registered farmers with the help of officials of the revenue department.