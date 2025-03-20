HC allows impleadment of ASI, Central government

:The Allahabad high court on Wednesday allowed the application filed by the Hindu side and directed to implead the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and the central government as parties in suits related to the Krishna Janmabhoomi- Shahi Idgah dispute at Mathura. The controversy is related to Mughal emperor Aurangazeb-era Shahi Eidgah mosque at Mathura (HT File Photo)

Allowing the impleadment application moved by the Hindu side -- Bhagwan Shrikrishna Virajman at Katra Keshav Dev, Justice Ram Manohar Narain Mishra fixed April 3 for the next hearing.

The court also granted time to the Muslim side to file its objection in response to an application making the prayer that in place of Shahi-Eidgah Masjid, the word “disputed structure” be noted and addressed.

The amendment application was moved by saying that the plaintiffs – the Hindu side -- have come to know that a notification was issued under sub section (3) of Section 3 of Ancient Monuments Preservation Act (VII of 1904) published in official Gazette on December 27, 1920, declaring the property in question as a protected monument. It was also pleaded that at present the same is a centrally protected monument, therefore, it is necessary to place on record such facts by amending the plaint for proper adjudication of the case as the property in question is a centrally protected monument and the same is under the supervision and management of ASI. Thus amendment was also moved to implead them as defendants.

To recall, the Hindu side has filed 18 suits for possession of land after removal of the Shahi Eidgah Masjid structure as well as for restoration of the temple and for a permanent injunction.

The controversy is related to Mughal emperor Aurangazeb-era Shahi Eidgah mosque at Mathura, which is alleged to have been built after demolishing a temple at the birthplace of Lord Krishna.