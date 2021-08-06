HC asks all parties for written statement on DP for merged villages

The Bombay High Court has asked all parties to submit a written statement over the proposed development plan (DP) for 23 villages merged into the Pune municipal corporation (PMC) limits. High Court justice Girish Kulkarni heard petitioners and asked all sides to file a written say within a month.

The High Court was hearing a public interest litigation filed by BJP leaders Ujwal Keskar and Suhas Joshi, through their counsels, advocates Sanjeev Gorwadkar and Ritvik Joshi, challenging the July 19 decision by the state government instructing the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) to created the development plan for the merged villages.

The state government decision is being opposed by BJP based on the contention that the 23 villages have been merged in PMC, which is now responsible for carrying out development in these areas.

Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol had earlier said, “Since these parts (23 villages) are under PMC limits, PMRDA does not have legal rights to carry out planning for this area”.

Keskar said, “The High Court heard our objections on Thursday. Some citizens from the 23 villages have also filed a petition demanding that Development Plan be prepared by PMRDA. By considering all these points, the court has instructed all parties to submit a written say.”

Ganesh Bidkar, BJP’s leader of the house in the PMC said, “There have been two PILs filed on DP issue. In the first PIL, BJP members have challenged the metropolitan committee formed by state government for which the HC has given a stay. The second PIL is about the DP in 23 villages challenging government’s decision.”

According to Bidkar in the second PIL, BJP has taken a stand that PMRDA cannot prepare the DP for the areas which are now part of PMC.