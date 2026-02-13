HC lashing triggers hunt for 3,076 missing people in Prayagraj

A search for more than 3,076 missing people in Prayagraj has gained momentum after the Allahabad high court took cognisance of the lax working of the Uttar Pradesh Police in tracing them, during the hearing of a case related to it. The Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad high court in Lucknow (HT File Photo)

In accordance with the court’s observations, a special drive has been launched in Prayagraj to trace individuals who disappeared over the last two years. As part of this campaign, cases pending for over 24 months are being scrutinised thoroughly—both on paper and on the ground.

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court had recently expressed strong dismay over the UP government’s own admission that between January 2024 and January 2026, approximately 1,08,300 missing persons’ complaints were registered and only in 9,700 such cases, action was taken by the police to trace the individuals.

In the Prayagraj Commissionerate alone, 3,076 missing persons reports were filed in the past two years. Of these, 1,275 are from the city area, 844 from trans-Yamuna region and 957 from trans Ganga region of the district. Police officials said efforts are underway to update the status of each case.

In instances where the investigation has stalled, fresh action will be initiated, and if required, technical inputs and support from specialised agencies will be sought.

Police officials admitted that updating the IAF‑8 Form with the DCRB—mandatory after completing the search process—is often neglected. Records also remain incomplete when families fail to inform authorities after a missing person returns home. The ongoing audit aims to correct such discrepancies and ensure online records are updated accurately.

Jogendra Kumar, police commissioner, Prayagraj, said all 42 police stations have been directed to submit comprehensive reports on missing persons cases. He emphasised that the goal of the special campaign goes beyond data correction—it is to trace as many missing individuals as possible and bring relief to their families.