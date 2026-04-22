Aizawl, The Aizawl bench of the Gauhati High Court directed the Mizoram government to temporarily halt the felling of trees in Aizawl's Lammual area, which the Assam Rifles vacated. HC orders Mizoram govt to halt tree felling in vacated Assam Rifles land

Hearing a PIL, a division bench comprising Justice Michael Zothankhuma and Justice Kaushik Goswami took note of recent media reports that indicated 174 of 400 trees on the site are being felled to make way for development projects.

Many of these trees are believed to be over a century old, the court said on Monday.

The court observed that the structures in the barrack area of the vacated land were constructed in 1897 and have been designated as heritage.

It also said the state government must explain the felling of century-old trees in the heart of the city.

After hearing submissions of Additional Advocate General P Bhattacharyya, representing the state government, and advocate TJ Mahanta, appearing for the petitioner, the court issued an interim order restraining tree felling. The matter will be heard next on May 18.

The PIL was filed by environmental activist Siazampuii Sailo, representing the Centre for Environment and Social Justice .

Urban Development and Poverty Alleviation Minister K Sapdanga had announced last month that infrastructure development work on the land vacated by the Assam Rifles would begin soon.

He had said that work to widen the road between Treasury Square and Bazar Bungkawn, a stretch of nearly 1 km known as one of the busiest places in Aizawl, will be taken up to tackle persistent traffic congestion.

An advisory committee, led by Chief Minister Lalduhoma, has been formed to ensure the strategic use of the lands. The committee comprises political parties, NGOs, church leaders, and social activists.

Sapdanga had also outlined plans to transform the land and structures vacated into a modern public space while balancing heritage and utility.

While the Quarter Guard and Loch House will be preserved for their historical significance, other structures lacking heritage value will be demolished, he had said.

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