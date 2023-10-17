News / Cities / Others / HC reserves verdict on plea challenging demolition at Radhasoami satsang sabha in Agra

HC reserves verdict on plea challenging demolition at Radhasoami satsang sabha in Agra

ByJItendra Sarin, Prayagraj
Oct 17, 2023 04:44 AM IST

Allahabad High Court reserves judgment on plea challenging demolition drive by Agra local authority on land claimed by Radhasoami Satsang Sabha.

The Allahabad high court on Monday reserved its judgment on a plea challenging Agra local authority’s demolition drive on a piece of land claimed by Radhasoami Satsang Sabha, a religious and charitable society headquartered in the Dayalbagh area of Agra district.

HC reserves verdict on plea challenging demolition at Radhasoami satsang sabha (File photo)
HC reserves verdict on plea challenging demolition at Radhasoami satsang sabha (File photo)

The status quo will be maintained over the land till the delivery of judgment.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Hearing a writ petition filed by Radhasoami Satsang Sabha over construction on disputed land in Dayalbagh, Agra, justice Manish Kumar Nigam directed both the parties i.e. Radhasoami Satsang Sabha and local administration to maintain status quo over the land till the delivery of judgment.

Earlier, on October 10, the court had directed the parties to produce original record regarding ownership of the land. Besides, the court had also fixed October 16, 2023 for the next date of hearing in the matter and also directed to maintain status quo on the spot till then.

In the present petition, the petitioner - Radhasoami Satsang Sabha has challenged the proposed demolition proceedings on the ground that the building has been constructed in a legal manner.

Earlier, it was informed by the state government that the aforesaid construction was raised by encroaching on the land.

On September 24, 2023, several persons got injured in a clash when a revenue team reached on the spot to demolish the Radha Soami Satsang construction.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 17, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out