HC tells police to share post-mortem video, inquest report with family of farmer killed on Jan 26

New Delhi

The Delhi high court on Thursday directed the city police to share the video of the post mortem and the inquest report with the family of a 25-year-old farmer, who had died after his tractor allegedly overturned during the tractor rally on Republic Day.

Justice Yogesh Khanna was informed by advocate Rahul Mehra, standing counsel of the Delhi government (criminal) representing the police, that he does not have any objections in sharing the videography of the post-mortem examination and the inquest report.

An inquest report is made primarily to look into the causes of unnatural death.

Mehra also agreed to show the CCTV footage of 12 cameras that they had seized in connection to the incident to the deceased’s family or counsel, but said he would not share a copy of the footage with them.

The judge asked the police and the counsel for the dead farmer’s family to mutually decide on the time and place when they can see the CCTV footage.

Advocate Vrinda Grover, who had filed the plea on behalf of the grandfather of the deceased, Navreet Singh, then sought the video of the post mortem exam and inquest report.

As Mehra stated that they have no objection in giving those to the petitioner, the high court said, “Let the needful be done.”

The court was hearing a plea claiming that the victim Navreet had suffered gunshot injuries to his head. His post mortem was conducted at Rampur district hospital in Uttar Pradesh.Both the Delhi and Uttar Pradesh Police, in a previous hearing on February 26, told the court that the victim did not suffer any gunshot wounds.

During the hearing, the judge also asked Uttar Pradesh Police to provide original X-ray plate and video of the post-mortem exam of the farmer to the court. It said that both the documents would be given to the investigating officer on March 5, who shall keep it in safe custody.

Delhi government standing counsel (criminal) Mehra, representing Delhi Police, told the court that even though they have requested the Uttar Pradesh Police to give the original X-ray plate and post-mortem exam video, the officials of Rampur police and hospital refused to do it until ordered by the court.

Advocate Garima Prashad, representing the Uttar Pradesh Police and the CMO of the hospital, said they do not have X-ray report and they only have the X-ray plate and the post-mortem report which they are willing to hand over to the Delhi Police on the date and time fixed by the court.

She said the original post mortem and inquest reports have already been handed over to the Delhi Police.

Grover also said once the original X-ray plate is received from the Uttar Pradesh Police, the court can ask AIIMS or any other forensic department to prepare a report out of the X-ray plate for their perusal.

Delhi Police had earlier said that according to the post-mortem report, the young farmer died due to a head injury sustained in the accident .

It had said that the protesters instead of taking Navreet to the hospital immediately, kept his body on the road for five hours and then spread rumours that he was killed in police firing.

The Uttar Pradesh police, in its status report, had stated that no FIR has been registered by it in connection with the death as claimed by the petitioner.