Home / Cities / Others / HC to resume physical hearing of case from Monday
HT Image
HT Image
others

HC to resume physical hearing of case from Monday

Chandigarh The Punjab and Haryana high court administration has decided to resume limited physical hearing from September 6 (Monday)
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 03, 2021 10:07 PM IST

Chandigarh The Punjab and Haryana high court administration has decided to resume limited physical hearing from September 6 (Monday). To start with, 12 benches will hear cases physically; these are two division benches, four single benches on the civil side and six single benches on the criminal side, an official said. Remaining judges would take up cases through video conferencing. Only those advocates who have to appear before a court would be allowed to enter the premises.

The official added that litigants had not been allowed for now, and only those will be allowed, where there is specific order from a bench. The advocates general offices of Punjab and Haryana have also been requested to not to ask for presence of officials in high court premises.

The limited physical hearing started in February this year but had to be withdrawn in April due to the second Covid wave. The high court had shifted to virtual mode of hearing in March 2020, after the Covid-19 outbreak.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.