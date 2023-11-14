close_game
Heavy rains lash Tamil Nadu, weather dept forecasts more showers till Wednesday

Heavy rains lash Tamil Nadu, weather dept forecasts more showers till Wednesday

ByDivya Chandrababu
Nov 14, 2023 02:48 PM IST

An orange alert has been issued for the coastal belt, and the Indian Meteorological Department has forecast 115-200 mm of rainfall till Wednesday

Heavy rains lashed coastal and interior Tamil Nadu on Tuesday and authorities declared a holiday for schools in many districts even though there was no major rainfall-related distress other than waterlogging in Chennai and other areas.

For representational purposes only. (AP File Photo)

An orange alert has been issued for the coastal belt, and the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast 115-200 mm of rainfall till Wednesday. Tamil Nadu reported a 42% rainfall deficit in October.

On Tuesday, Chennai’s Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam stations recorded 25mm and 35mm rainfall, respectively. Minister for disaster management KKSSR Ramachandran said that Chennai received 190mm rainfall since October. “We are well prepared for the rains,” the minister said on Tuesday.

Nagapattinam district recorded the highest rainfall as of Tuesday with 170mm, followed by Cuddalore with 120mm.

More than 4,900 relief camps have been set up, but the situation for an evacuation has not arisen yet.

Isolated heavy rainfall and strong winds up to 55kmph have been forecast in the seven districts of Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Pudukottai and Ramanathapuram, along with Karaikal in adjoining Union territory of Puducherry.

    Divya Chandrababu

    Divya Chandrababu is an award-winning political and human rights journalist based in Chennai, India. Divya is presently Assistant Editor of the Hindustan Times where she covers Tamil Nadu & Puducherry. She started her career as a broadcast journalist at NDTV-Hindu where she anchored and wrote prime time news bulletins. Later, she covered politics, development, mental health, child and disability rights for The Times of India. Divya has been a journalism fellow for several programs including the Asia Journalism Fellowship at Singapore and the KAS Media Asia- The Caravan for narrative journalism. Divya has a master's in politics and international studies from the University of Warwick, UK. As an independent journalist Divya has written for Indian and foreign publications on domestic and international affairs.

