Heavy rains lash Tamil Nadu, weather dept forecasts more showers till Wednesday

Heavy rains lashed coastal and interior Tamil Nadu on Tuesday and authorities declared a holiday for schools in many districts even though there was no major rainfall-related distress other than waterlogging in Chennai and other areas. For representational purposes only. (AP File Photo)

An orange alert has been issued for the coastal belt, and the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast 115-200 mm of rainfall till Wednesday. Tamil Nadu reported a 42% rainfall deficit in October.

On Tuesday, Chennai’s Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam stations recorded 25mm and 35mm rainfall, respectively. Minister for disaster management KKSSR Ramachandran said that Chennai received 190mm rainfall since October. “We are well prepared for the rains,” the minister said on Tuesday.

Nagapattinam district recorded the highest rainfall as of Tuesday with 170mm, followed by Cuddalore with 120mm.

More than 4,900 relief camps have been set up, but the situation for an evacuation has not arisen yet.

Isolated heavy rainfall and strong winds up to 55kmph have been forecast in the seven districts of Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Pudukottai and Ramanathapuram, along with Karaikal in adjoining Union territory of Puducherry.

