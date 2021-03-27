High end job scam that went for qualified people seeking managerial jobs with MNCs

New Delhi: Delhi Police has arrested five men who ran a “high-end job scam” in which they duped professionals looking for mid to senior managerial positions in multinational companies (MNCs), officers aware of the investigation said on Friday.

The gang allegedly cheated about 500 jobseekers of nearly ₹7.5 crore. The gang’s kingpin, who was among those arrested, holds an MBA and a PhD in human resources (HR), police said.

The group targeted people with an MBA or other postgraduate degrees, who had several years of experience, were earning six-figure monthly salaries, and looking to land senior posts such as senior manager or vice-president in leading private firms.The members of the group would gather the contact information of such jobseekers from their sources in recruitment agencies, police said.

“An Uttam Nagar resident, who filed a complaint a few weeks ago, alerted us to the gang. He was duped of ₹20 lakh,” said deputy commissioner of police (cyber cell) Anyesh Roy. He further said the fraudsters first posed as representatives of a reputed recruitment agency, and later as senior managers of an MNC that the victim was hoping to join at some point in his career. The man was made to deposit the money into various bank accounts on the pretext of payments for the selection process, document verification, profile completion, aptitude test, references, and other such expenses.

Investigators analysed the phone numbers from which the victim received calls, and examined the money trail, before zeroing in on an alleged fake call centre operating from Gurugram. The five men who were arrested include the alleged mastermind, 44-year-old Manoj Hota, and two of his associates, Ashish Ranjan and Abhishek Kumar, both of whom have engineering degrees. The other two men, Sonu Rawal and Shaik Pintu, did not hold degrees and primarily kicked off conversations with jobseekers.

Roy said Hota was a visiting faculty in various universities and colleges -- he did not name them -- and at one point had tried to start his own college. He was deep in debt when he planned the job racket.

His targets were well-placed individuals looking for high-paying private jobs so that he could make more money by targeting fewer people, police said. “He hired men with strong communication skills so that they could pass themselves off as senior managers of MNCs,” said the DCP. Ranjan served as the primary manager for the call centre, while Kumar was the “star caller” who lured job seekers.

The DCP said the suspects have been booked for cheating, impersonation and forgery.

The police have seized seven computers and 14 mobile phones from them, which they will examine to gather more evidence against the suspects. Officers involved in the investigation said police will also attempt to identify more victims and try to recover the money duped.