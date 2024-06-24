High-quality Prayagraj mangoes now heading to UAE, Oman

The mango production in Prayagraj region has got a boost due to the new bagging technique introduced in the mango orchards with the help of the state horticulture department. Horticulture department official along with farmer at a Mango orchard. (HT PHOTO)

Officials from the horticulture department informed that with the increase in the production, mango growers can anticipate improved earnings from their harvests this year. The fruits now meet international standards and have found buyers in UAE and Oman.

“The mango yield of farmers in Prayagraj region has witnessed a significant increase of 1.5 to 2 times compared to previous years. This is due to the new technique that not only safeguards the fruit from extreme heat, strong winds and dust but also effectively combats insects and pest infestations and ensure the fruit meets export standards,” said deputy director of horticulture at Prayagraj Krishna Mohan Chaudhary.

Earlier, the farmers were facing challenges like smaller and sunburnt fruits that developed black patches that put them out of the export market. Moreover, harsh winds and heat also damaged their produce. Therefore, we assisted them by introducing them to the bagging technique using special bags having wax paper insides, he added.

Chaudhary said that mango cultivation is being done in a total of 2100 hectares in the Prayagraj division. “For the first time, more than 1.10 lakh fruit bags were tied on mango fruits at the end of April when the size of the fruits were around 50 grams,” he added.

Andhra Pradesh company Fruit Tech provided these fruit bags. The price of one bag was ₹2.75. This bagging was done on mango fruits with the cooperation of the horticulture department and a mango exporting company which has brought significant results. This new technique has helped the region generate a yield of 50,000 tonnes of Chausa and Dussehri mangoes in Prayagraj division, he said.

These high-quality mangoes are now also being exported to Dubai in United Arab Emirates and Salalah in Sultanate of Oman by MICE Overseas Private Ltd, the official shared.

The largest belt of mango cultivation in Prayagraj division is in Pratapgarh district where mangoes are being grown in 1100 hectares. In Prayagraj, mangoes are cultivated in 600 hectares. This year, 16,000 tons of mangoes have been harvested in Pratapgarh, 11,000 tons in Kaushambi and 10,000 tons in Prayagraj till the first week of June, officials said.

The mangoes cultivated in this region were previously distributed solely to neighboring districts. However, this season, the mango harvest is being shipped overseas as it meets the required export criteria. The current market value of the produce is 1.5 to 2 times higher than last year, attributed to the improved health and quality of the fruits.

“The mango cultivation in the region till now were solely distributed to neighbouring districts, but this season, the harvest is being shipped overseas as it meets the export standards. The current market value of the produce is 1.5 to 2 times higher than last year as the fruits are healthier and of better quality,” said Kamlesh Master, a mango cultivator from Manikpur in Kunda tehsil of Pratapgarh district.

“Due to bagging technique, the period of survival of the fruits on the trees and post-harvest has also increased and they saved the fruit from unnecessary exposure to pesticides as well. All this has helped us in getting better prices for the mangoes too,” said Mango orchard owner Sandeep, a resident of Hathigawan in Pratapgarh district.