Himachal logs 212 Covid cases, 4 deaths

Himachal Pradesh recorded 212 fresh Covid-19 infections on Wednesday, taking the state’s tally to 2,17,615 while the death toll mounted to 3,643 after four patients died of the contagion.

Of the new cases, 60 each were reported in Kangra and Mandi, 52 in Hamirpur, 16 in Bilaspur, 10 in Una, five in Shimla, three in Solan, two each in Chamba and Kullu and one in Kinnaur.

The active cases have gone up to 1,823 while recoveries reached 2,12,133 after 100 people recuperated.

Kangra is the worst-hit district with a total of 48,551 cases reported to date followed by 30,723 cases in Mandi and 27,078 in Shimla.