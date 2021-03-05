His space to read and debate is now a place for learning

About a fortnight after the protest against three contentious farm laws began at the Singhu border, 27-year-old Sukhwinder Singh Barwa realised that while basic needs such as food, medicines and toilet facilities were slowly being taken care of, the farmers still lacked an avenue to constructively use their time while union leaders held talks with the government.

By December 15, Barwa and a bunch of his friends set up “Sanjhi Sath”, a 2,400 square feet space that would house a library, organise a daily discussion where protesters could voice their opinions and share thoughts, and earmark a space to prepare posters.

Over time, however, what was then unplanned turned out to be the biggest success -- a school for the children from the nearby slums.

“We were occupying the space belonging to the locals. We were using their facilities. We had to find way to repay their debt. So, we decided to educate their children during our stay here,” said Barwa, who is from Punjab’s Roopnagar district.

A hundred days into the protest, about 170 children -- aged between three and 13 -- have attended these classes held for three hours (11am to 2pm), six days a week.

“There are 10 teachers, mostly older students, who have been imparting lessons up to Class 8,” said Barwa, who takes drawing and painting classes.

The heavy barricading at the protest site, specially after the violence during the January 26 tractor rally, led to several most students not being able to attend the “school” for a few days. “But the children were back soon, even if it meant walking a kilometre or two extra,” said Barwa.

The library, which is equipped with historical, religious and agricultural books in English, Hindi and Punjabi, apart from a host of newspapers and magazines, remains open through the day; as does the space for painting slogans on posters and banners.

When the school ends around 2pm, Barwa and his team start clearing the space to prepare for the discussion, akin to Parliament debates, for two hours every day (6.30pm to 8.30pm).

“There are about 200 farmers in attendance every day. Those wishing to put forward their views and suggestions are allotted three minutes each to speak,” said Barwa who moderates these sessions.

Friday was the 99th day at the protest site for Barwa, but he said this was just the beginning. “Organising these events is becoming easier by the day. We are ready to face summer heat. What else can shake us. We are here for years, if need be!” he said.