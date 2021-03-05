IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Delhi News / His space to read and debate is now a place for learning
A hundred days into the protest, about 170 children -- aged between three and 13 -- have attended these classes held for three hours (11am to 2pm), six days a week.(ANI)
A hundred days into the protest, about 170 children -- aged between three and 13 -- have attended these classes held for three hours (11am to 2pm), six days a week.(ANI)
delhi news

His space to read and debate is now a place for learning

Over time, however, what was then unplanned turned out to be the biggest success -- a school for the children from the nearby slums.
READ FULL STORY
By Shiv Sunny, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 11:39 PM IST

About a fortnight after the protest against three contentious farm laws began at the Singhu border, 27-year-old Sukhwinder Singh Barwa realised that while basic needs such as food, medicines and toilet facilities were slowly being taken care of, the farmers still lacked an avenue to constructively use their time while union leaders held talks with the government.

By December 15, Barwa and a bunch of his friends set up “Sanjhi Sath”, a 2,400 square feet space that would house a library, organise a daily discussion where protesters could voice their opinions and share thoughts, and earmark a space to prepare posters.

Over time, however, what was then unplanned turned out to be the biggest success -- a school for the children from the nearby slums.

“We were occupying the space belonging to the locals. We were using their facilities. We had to find way to repay their debt. So, we decided to educate their children during our stay here,” said Barwa, who is from Punjab’s Roopnagar district.

A hundred days into the protest, about 170 children -- aged between three and 13 -- have attended these classes held for three hours (11am to 2pm), six days a week.

“There are 10 teachers, mostly older students, who have been imparting lessons up to Class 8,” said Barwa, who takes drawing and painting classes.

The heavy barricading at the protest site, specially after the violence during the January 26 tractor rally, led to several most students not being able to attend the “school” for a few days. “But the children were back soon, even if it meant walking a kilometre or two extra,” said Barwa.

The library, which is equipped with historical, religious and agricultural books in English, Hindi and Punjabi, apart from a host of newspapers and magazines, remains open through the day; as does the space for painting slogans on posters and banners.

When the school ends around 2pm, Barwa and his team start clearing the space to prepare for the discussion, akin to Parliament debates, for two hours every day (6.30pm to 8.30pm).

“There are about 200 farmers in attendance every day. Those wishing to put forward their views and suggestions are allotted three minutes each to speak,” said Barwa who moderates these sessions.

Friday was the 99th day at the protest site for Barwa, but he said this was just the beginning. “Organising these events is becoming easier by the day. We are ready to face summer heat. What else can shake us. We are here for years, if need be!” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

HC dismisses plea questioning appointment of Jamia V-C

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 11:28 PM IST
The Delhi high court on Friday upheld the appointment of Najma Akhtar as the current vice-chancellor of Jamia Milia Islamia (JMI) and said the selection was justified
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

R-Day violence: 19-year-old gets bail as he is not seen in any video footage resorting to violence

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 11:28 PM IST
A Delhi court has granted bail to a 19-year-old man arrested in a case related to the violence on Republic Day during the farmers’ tractor parade, after the police said he has not been seen in any video footage taking part in the violence at the spot
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Can’t sack employee without due inquiry, HC says while reinstating woman in Social Welfare Board

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 11:27 PM IST
The Delhi high court has said an employee cannot be removed only for “misconduct” without an inquiry, before reinstating a woman employee, who was removed from service for her alleged habit of taking photographs of the office records on her mobile phone and keeping them with her in digital form
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Custodial death at Tihar: HC seeks to know if disciplinary action was taken against officials

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 11:27 PM IST
The Delhi high court on Friday asked the Delhi government to state whether any disciplinary action has been taken against jail officials for the security lapse in the death of an under-trial prisoner at Tihar jail after his father had moved the court, seeking compensation for the custodial death of his son
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Ridge Board allows 3.5km RRTS portion through Ridge area, says section underground, won’t disturb ecology

By Soumya Pillai, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 11:27 PM IST
The Ridge Management Board (RMB), which met on Friday after a gap of two years, approved the proposal for a 3
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

CBSE revises dates of select exams of class 10 and 12; no exam between May 13-15

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 11:26 PM IST
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday issued a revised board exam date sheet for a few subjects, including mathematics, commerce, and physics, for classes 10 and 12
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Scores of women from Punjab march to Delhi to mark 100 days of protest, International Women’s Day

By Kainat Sarfaraz, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 11:26 PM IST
To mark 100 days of the farmers’ protest and the upcoming International Women’s Day, scores of women farmers from Punjab on Friday began their tractor march from several districts to join the protesters at Tikri border
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Delhi budget theme this year is patriotism, to mark 75 years of Independence

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 11:26 PM IST
The theme of the upcoming Delhi government budget will be “patriotism”, and the government is likely to set aside funds for a series of events to be held across the city over a span of 75 weeks – starting next week – to celebrate 75 years of Independence in August next year, said a senior government official on Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Ghalot seeks support of residents’ groups on govt’s EV campaign

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 11:26 PM IST
Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot on Friday appealed to residents’ welfare associations (RWA) in the city to endorse the government’s “Switch Delhi” campaign – an initiative aimed at increasing the registration of electric vehicles (EV) in the capital – and urged MLAs to help RWAs in their constituencies in increasing people participation
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Draw of lots for DDA Housing Scheme 2021 on March 10

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 11:25 PM IST
The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will hold the draw of lots for its Housing Scheme 2021 on March 10 and the entire proceedings will be live-streamed, the land-owning agency officials said
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Decomposed bodies of man and woman found at woman’s house in Tilak Nagar

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 11:25 PM IST
A 29-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman were found dead at a house in west Delhi’s Tilak Nagar late Wednesday night
READ FULL STORY
Close
499,770 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered so far in Delhi.(HT Photo)
499,770 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered so far in Delhi.(HT Photo)
delhi news

Delhi reports over 300 new Covid-19 cases after 49 days

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:45 PM IST
Daily infections crossed the 300-mark in Delhi for the first time since February on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in November last year had allowed the running of DTC and cluster buses with full seating capacity.(Unsplash)
The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in November last year had allowed the running of DTC and cluster buses with full seating capacity.(Unsplash)
delhi news

Delhi bus owners seek exemption from road tax, penalty amid pandemic

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 06:24 PM IST
Respondent, in this case, the Delhi government shall decide the representation after affording an opportunity of hearing to the petitioners and take a decision preferably within a period of six weeks, the court said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Miranda House. (Amal KS/HT Photo)
Miranda House. (Amal KS/HT Photo)
delhi news

Delhi’s Miranda House to start training course for aspiring women politicians

By Kainat Sarfaraz
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 11:21 AM IST
While Miranda House will work on the curriculum, She Leads, a week-long virtual leadership training programme designed to support aspiring women political leaders, will work as resource partner of the college
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
delhi news

Woman kills her children, hangs herself following quarrel with husband in Delhi

By Shiv Sunny
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 10:52 AM IST
When the husband returned home at night, he found the house locked from inside. The police were informed and they arrived at the scene to find the woman and her two children hanging from the ceiling fan
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP