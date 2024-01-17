Historic countdown to consecration ceremony begins in sanctum sanctorum of Ram Temple

The week-long consecration (Pran Pratishtha) ceremony of Ram Lalla began in the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Temple on Tuesday, marking the start of an event that will culminate with the opening of the Ram Temple on January 22. Anil Mishra, one of the members of the Trust, performed Vedic rituals on Tuesday. (Sourced)

On Tuesday, 121 priests chanted Sanskrit hymns and performed Vedic rituals in the Abhijit Muhurta (in the afternoon at around 1 pm)

The temple town wore a festive look on Tuesday, with special rituals were organised in temples across the city, including Dashrath Mahal.

“We have waited for 500 years for this day. Finally, Ram Lalla will be enthroned at sanctum-sanctorum of Ram Temple,” said Satyendra Das, head priest of Ram Janmabhoomi.

“I am fortunate to witness this historic day. My ancestors must be happy wherever they are,” said Atul Maurya, 36, who came to visit Lata Chowk, which was decorated with flowers and lights.

Rituals began with Prayaschita Karmakutipujan (atoning for one’s sins) and Karmakuti poojan (a set of rituals performed at a place where the deity is housed) at around 1 pm and will end on January 22 with prime minister Narendra Modi performing the consecration rituals.

“The ‘Anushthan’ has started and will continue till January 22. Eleven priests are performing the rituals invoking all Gods,” Ram Temple chief priest Satyendra Das said.

The ‘Yajman’(host) at the rituals – including the ones conducted on the final consecration days – is trust member Anil Mishra and his wife Usha Mishra.

Mishra will attend the rituals on all days, including on January 22, when PM Modi will preside over the event.

Vedic scholar Lakshmikant Dixit of Varanasi, who is heading the seven-day rituals, reached Ayodhya on Tuesday evening. According to the Trust, there are seven ‘Adhivasas’ in ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony, and a minimum of three ‘Adhivasas’ are in practice. ‘Adhivāsa’ is a rite that invokes the deity to live in the idol.

Around 121 priests are conducting the rituals, overseen by Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid, Vedic priest and astrologer from Varanasi, who is also coordinating, anchoring, and directing all the proceedings.

“Acharyas of all schools of Bharatiya spiritualism, religion, sect, system of worship, tradition, saints of more than 150 traditions, mahamandaleshwars, mandaleshwars, shrimahants, mahants, nagas, as well as leading figures of more than 50 adivasi, girivasi, tatavasi, and dwipavasi tribal traditions will be present at the ceremony,” said the Trust.

The final leg of the consecration ceremony, to be presided over by Modi, will start at 12.20pm on January 22 and end by around 1pm. The 51-inch-tall stone idol of Ram Lalla sculpted by renowned sculptor Arun Yogiraj of Kartanaka will be enthroned at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Mandir.