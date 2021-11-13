History sheeter shot dead in Rohtas

A notorious history sheeter, who had more than 30 cases of kidnapping, murder, loot and extortion lodged against him across Bihar and Jharkhand, was shot dead on Saturday by unidentified assailants in Bihar’s Rohtas district, police said.

The incident took place at Kaithi village under Shivsagar police station limits when six bike-borne assailants sprayed bullets at Kallu Khan, who died on the spot, police said, quoting eyewitnesses.

According to police, Khan had come out of jail on bail around two months back. His wife is fighting election for mukhiya (panchayat head) post from Nonar panchayat of Shivsagar block, where she is pitted against his rival gang leader Ijahar Khan’s wife.

Around 5.30 am, when Kallu was requesting villagers to come out for the rally he had organised, assailants shot him dead and escaped.

Superintendent of police Ashish Bharti said police were conducting raids to apprehend the suspects.