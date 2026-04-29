How Prayagraj’s beloved samosa won state recognition

You don’t find the samosa in Sangam City—its irresistible aroma finds you. That unmistakable scent of spice and hot desi ghee hits your nostrils long before you reach the storefront. From the 136-year-old legacy of Hari Ram and Sons in Loknath to the bustling counters of Hira Halwai in Civil Lines and Green Sweet House in Baihrana, the scene is a timeless ritual. Samosas, crisp and golden, sizzle in giant kadhais as customers queue up for a taste of the city’s enduring culinary identity. Watch the halwai work with practiced precision: folding dough, filling it with spiced potatoes or a signature masala mix, and transforming it into a perfect, deep-fried triangle. Samosas being made in Prayagraj (HT)

For regulars like trader Sanjay Singh, 56, who has been savoring the golden mini samosas of Hari Ram and Sons for over four decades, the appeal lies in their uniqueness. “My favourite are the mini masala samosas, without the usual potato filling but packed with a special spice blend which are delicious and have a long shelf life,” says Singh, a resident of Malaviya Nagar.

Now, this everyday delicacy is stepping into the spotlight.

In a significant recognition of regional culinary heritage, Prayagraj’s iconic samosas have been selected under the Uttar Pradesh government’s ambitious ‘One District–One Cuisine’ (ODOC) initiative. The programme, launched in January 2026 and inspired by the One District-One Product (ODOP) scheme, seeks to identify and promote a signature dish from each of the state’s 75 districts. Its goals include encouraging food entrepreneurship, improving hygiene standards, and building global branding.

Deputy commissioner of industries Sharad Tandon confirmed that the selection process involved extensive consultation with culinary experts, historians and stakeholders familiar with local traditions and food culture. “Inputs were gathered from divisional-level expert committees as well as people engaged in the food trade. Based on this broad-based consultation and survey, the samosa emerged as Prayagraj’s representative dish,” he shared.

Importantly, the selection recognises the samosa in its entirety as a culinary symbol of the district, without distinguishing between variations—be it dry, potato stuffed, or sweet—or associating the dish with any specific brand. A comprehensive survey assessing production and sales has already been completed and submitted to the government.

The scheme, announced in the UP Budget 2025–26, is expected to benefit more than 1,000 families associated with the samosa trade across the district. Tandon noted this includes “around 600 manufacturing units, 200 street vendors, 200 restaurants and nearly a dozen self-help groups.” The administration has also identified 30 major samosa-producing establishments as part of efforts to scale up production, standardize quality and offer financial assistance and training to businesses under the ODOC framework.

Beyond economics, the move highlights the deep cultural and historical roots of the dish. Historian Prof Heramb Chaturvedi, former head of the department of medieval and modern history at Allahabad University, points out that the samosa represents a fascinating journey of culinary adaptation. Referenced as ‘Sambosa’ in 11th-century historian Abul Fazl Bayhaqi’s work Tarikh-e-Bayhaqi, the dish originated in Iran as ‘Sanbosag’—a triangular pastry filled with nuts or meat. It arrived in India in the 13th century and was eventually indigenised with the introduction of potatoes and local spices, evolving into the familiar form enjoyed today.

Cultural commentator Ravinandan Singh adds that Loknath has long been the heart of Prayagraj’s samosa culture, where savory and sweet variations coexist. The city’s identity as an educational hub, drawing thousands of students over the years, further cemented the samosa’s popularity—often paired with morning dahi-jalebi or evening tea.

Back at Hari Ram and Sons, as another batch of samosas is lifted from the kadhais and served piping hot, the government’s announcement feels less like a policy milestone and more like overdue acknowledgment. For vendors and customers alike, the samosa has always been iconic in Prayagraj. Now, it carries an official recognition that matches its legacy.