HP asks all oxygen plants in state to ramp up production

In view of the rapidly spreading Covid-19 infections, Himachal Pradesh government has asked all oxygen plants in the state to ramp up production. The state has also banned the use of liquid oxygen for non-medical purposes.

The state has eight oxygen plants, spread across Mandi, Shimla, Sirmaur and Una, with a total production capacity of 3, 800 cylinders that include both D-type jumbo-sized cylinders and B-type medium-sized cylinders.

The state government officials are set to hold a meeting with the manufactures in Baddi soon. There are currently three oxygen plants in Baddi, which include Inox, Himalaya and Indo gases. “We have asked all oxygen plants to ramp up production. Right now, there is no shortage of oxygen,” said state drug controller Navneet Marwah.

Health minister Rajiv Saizal also reiterated that currently, the state has enough supply of oxygen but added, “Efforts are on to arrange more. The state’s oxygen production is 42.7 metric tonne while the present consumption is 22.13 metric tonne.”

The government has also set up an oxygen plant at Deen Dayal Upadhadya Hospital, Shimla, but the plant is currently not operational. The plant has a capacity to produce 432 cubic meters of oxygen. “The plant is on trial run. Oxygen manufactured in the hospital has been sent for testing and we will soon get certification,” said DDU medical superintendent Ravinder Mokta. The hospital, which has a bed capacity of 90, is also stretched beyond limit as it is currently accommodating more than 120 patients.

Dr Rajendra Prasad Medical College (RPMC) in Tanda is also full to capacity but its oxygen plant is also not yet operational. Chief medical officer Gurdarshan Gupta said the formalities for making the plant functional have been completed.

The government had proposed to set up the biggest oxygen plant in Tanda but it is not yet operational. Another plant, with a daily production capacity of 576 cumm, was also proposed to be installed at Jawaharlal Nehru Government Medical College, Chamba, but this too is not functional yet.