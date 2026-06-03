Manali , Police have arrested a man in connection with the hit-and-run case in which an elderly man died after being dragged for about 20 feet before the vehicle ran over him again, police said on Wednesday. HP: Elderly killed after being hit by speeding car near Manali, one arrested

The police have arrested the driver, Vikrant Vij, a resident of New Delhi and seized the vehicle involved in the accident, they said.

The incident took place on Monday, when a pedestrian identified as Ramkrishan, 60, a local resident, died on the spot after being allegedly hit by a speeding Delhi-registered car in Manali subdivision of Himachal's Kullu district, police said, adding that the driver fled the scene.

Upon receiving information about the incident on Naggar Farm Road at Patlikuhl police station, a police team rushed to the spot, they said.

During investigation, eyewitness Omprakash, resident of Kullu's Chanalti village, recorded his statement and said that Ramkrishan was dragged for about 20 feet before the vehicle ran over him again, police said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of the Ford car hit the pedestrian with high speed and negligent driving. The victim suffered serious injuries and died on the spot.

A case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and for not reporting the accident and providing necessary assistance to the injured has been registered at Patlikuhl police station under Section 105 of the BNS and Section 187 of the Motor Vehicles Act, they said.

The police have arrested the driver Vikrant Vij, a resident of New Delhi and seized the vehicle involved in the accident. After postmortem, the body was handed over to the family for last rites.

Sub-Inspector Inder Singh, Additional In-charge, Patlikuhl police station, said that the case is under investigation, all aspects are being probed in detail, and further legal action will be taken based on the investigation.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.