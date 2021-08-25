HPAU’s new digital services for students, farmers

The two new digital services launched by the Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Agriculture University (HPAU) will facilitate students and the farming community, said varsity vice-chancellor Prof HK Chaudhary.

The digilocker and Kissan portal were launched by the HPAU on its 16th Convocation held on Monday. Prof Chaudhary said the facility of the National Academic Depository (NAD) digilocker will provide students access to their degrees and other academic documents.

He said the NAD digilocker ecosystem comprises academic institutions, students, and verifying partners on the NAD repository.

The university has taken lead among farm varsities to publish degrees on NAD digilocker platform which will digitally empower students and help in making the institution paperless, he said.

Students can register themselves on digilocker and access degrees directly on their account. The issued documents in digiLocker system are deemed to be at par with physical documents.

Chaudhary said the university has also updated its website by making it more user-friendly.

Relevant academic, research, and extension education information has been designed in an interactive and dynamic manner at par with international standards.

As per the needs of the National Education Policy 2020, students will find it convenient to search the ongoing research programmes and future dimensions.

The website is bilingual and includes a dedicated Kisaan portal for transfer of technologies.

Now, the farmers will be able to get scientific solutions to their crop, animal husbandry and other problems in Hindi on Kisaan portal, said Chaudhary.

Farmers can ask questions and get fast and reliable solutions from the university experts. He said directions have been issued to resolve farmers’ queries on priority basis by a dedicated group of experts.

Scientists will provide solutions either by a visit, if necessary, or through telephone or WhatsApp.