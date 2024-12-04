HSVP to clear construction debris from land earmarked for auto market

Gurugram: To facilitate the development of an auto parts market which will also cater to repair and maintenance of vehicles in Sector 10 of the city, the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran in Gurugram (HSVP) has been directed to remove the construction waste that has been dumped on the land earmarked for the market on Basai Road. The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran in Gurugram has been directed to remove the construction waste that has been dumped on the land earmarked for the market on Basai Road. (HT PHOTO)

The auto market project in Sector 10, which was originally planned almost two decades ago, has remained undeveloped and a large portion of this land has also been encroached. The project has been delayed primarily due to litigation over land issues. The plot of land has been mired in litigation since 2010 due to instances of encroachment, said HSVP officials.

In 2020, the authority had got an in-principal approval for the project and the broad contours of the work were finalised. HSVP had planned shops to be allotted to auto parts owners, workshops and other such services in the market. Adequate space was to be made available so that the roads were not encroached on. The authority had also identified auto shops and spare parts owners on Sheetla Mata Road, Old Delhi-Gurgaon Road and Old Jail Complex, who were to be initially given an opportunity to own shops in the auto market.

A senior HSVP official said that in order to facilitate the development of the market, chief administrator Chander Shekhar Khare during the review meeting has asked engineering cell officials to take up the matter of removing the construction waste from the land on priority so that the project can be taken forward. “The matter will be taken up with the concerned department and the construction waste will be removed soon,” he said.