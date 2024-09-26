HT interview:‘Problems can be fixed by roping in experts’:Sanjay Lal

Contesting as an independent candidate from Gurgaon, Sanjay Lal, the president of the Federation of Apartment Owners Association (FAOA) and a member of the Central Advisory Council of RERA states that he stands for the rights of homebuyers and residents of Gurgaon and Badshahpur, who have been short changed by developers, politicians and the authorities. Speaking to Abhishek Behl, Lal said, if elected he will ensure that pending projects in the city are delivered soon.Edited excerpts: An independent candidate from Gurgaon, Sanjay Lal in his office on Wednesday. (HT PHOTO)

You are more of an activist, what inspired you to contest an election and take on mainstream politicians?

After working with government authorities, civil society and other stakeholders, I realised that there was need to join the political mainstream to raise real issues concerning the people. Home buyers and residents face problems due to poor civic conditions such as damaged roads, waterlogging, poor sanitation and air pollution which have been turned into huge problems by the ruling government. These problems are low hanging fruits, which can be addressed by bringing in right experts and using available technology and we aim to bring in this change.

How do you plan to push the cause of homebuyers and residents of Gurgaon, who have been facing problems?

There is need to change the manner in which housing is treated legally by the government. It is imperative that apartments and flats in group housing societies are governed by the Haryana Apartment Ownership Act 1984 instead of being governed by the Haryana Registration and Regulation of Societies Act, 2012 which is an umbrella law for all cooperative bodies whether these are industrial, farming or other groups. The use of HRRS Act has created conflict among the RWAs and it is not adequate to manage the complexities of housing in the city. It is because of this reason that RWAs have become dysfunctional and not able to do anything. The issue of unified electricity billing has also been languishing and this is a major problem for owners, who are overcharged for electricity.

What are the critical problems in Gurgaon, which you think need to be addressed on priority?

Haphazard construction and unplanned real estate development are the biggest problems in Gurgaon, which have led to related issues such failed drainage, dysfunctional sewage system and lack of civic amenities. The planning has gone for a toss in the city as the entire district is seen as a large piece of real estate, where malls, residential projects and commercially buildings can be constructed wherever the government wants. The natural drainage, ponds and similar features have been destroyed due to unplanned development while the government has failed to use engineering and technical solutions to manage these issues. The problems related to roads, electricity and encroachment will be resolved on priority, if I win the polls.

What do you propose should be done to improve the living, working and housing conditions in the city?

There is immediate need to expand the metro and city bus service. More buses and depots need to be set up in participation with private players. We should take help from experts and use artificial intelligence to create bus routes. Similarly private expertise should be used to prevent flooding in the city, which has become a permanent feature. There is need to ensure that government agencies are made accountable and answerable for their projects.

What are the ways you recommend to reform the housing sector as a number of projects are stuck and home buyers are suffering?

A number of real estate projects, and affordable housing projects in particular are pending in Gurgaon and I have raised this issue with the Union ministry for urban affairs and housing, and the positive thing is that many of the suggestions given by me are being accepted by the government. The funds meant for project construction are often diverted and there is urgent need for authorities to ensure that real time construction status is regularly updated. There needs to be an inbuilt mechanism for escalating such issues. I will ensure that the rule of maintaining escrow accounts for all projects, and strict withdrawal of money is enforced. I will also push for one nation, one builder-buyer agreement across the country.

Why should people of Gurgaon vote for you?

I have no party line or diktats to follow and I am not running any agenda. I am not here to make money and as an educated and free individual, I can ask questions and raise issues, which any political party leader will not take up. There are simple problems in the city, which have not been addressed by politicians because of vested interests. I don’t have any personal axe to grind and my only concern is development of Gurgaon and resolving the problems of home buyers.