Home / Cities / Others / Hybrid crematorium for dead animals in Ulhasnagar soon

Hybrid crematorium for dead animals in Ulhasnagar soon

BySajana Nambiar
Mar 01, 2023 02:52 AM IST

Ulhasnagar: After a long wait and repeated complaints from environmentalists, Ulhasnagar will soon have a dedicated cremation spot for dead animals

Ulhasnagar: After a long wait and repeated complaints from environmentalists, Ulhasnagar will soon have a dedicated cremation spot for dead animals. The Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) has recently laid the foundation stone for the work.

HT Image
HT Image

The civic body officials claimed that two electric-cum-gas hybrid incinerator machines will be purchased within two weeks and installed on Shantinagar sewage treatment plant premises. The project will be executed through funds worth 98 lakh allocated under the National Clean Air Programme.

“There will be two machines—one for large animals and another for small animals. Once the machines start operating, we will spread awareness asking people to make use of this place for cremating their pets or stray animals instead of burying or dumping carcasses in the city,” an UMC officer said.

Earlier, environmentalists had complained about animal carcasses being dumped at dumping ground in the open, leading to an unhygienic and polluted environment.

“We had strongly objected to dumping of animal carcasses at the dumping ground. When fires are reported in the dumping ground, a foul smell pervades the whole area. There was no space in the city for animal carcasses. Now, since the UMC has initiated the project, it will be a major relief,” Shashikant Dayma, green activist, said.

“Until the entire cremation facility is built, the animal carcasses will be buried at the same plot. This will help stop the illegal dumping. The civic body officials have also issued orders to the concerned staff to ensure that the bodies are buried at the said location,” Dayma added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Sajana Nambiar

    Sajana is a correspondent for Kalyan and has an experience of about four years covering civic and cultural issues for Thane edition of HT.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 01, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out