Hyderabad zoo staff rescue man from prohibited African Lion's moat area

  • The staff of Nehru Zoological Park later handed the man over to the Bahadurpura Police station after lodging a complaint.
The man was walking on the boulders of the African Lion moat area. (Image used for representation) (AFP PHOTO)
Published on Nov 23, 2021 11:03 PM IST
ANI | | Posted by Sharangee Dutta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Staff rescued and handed over to the police a man who was walking on the boulders of the African Lion moat area at the Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

"Lions are released in the exhibited enclosure at Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad which is an absolutely prohibited area. The man was rescued and caught by the zoo staff," a statement said.

Later, the zoo staff handed over the person to the Bahadurpura Police station after lodging a complaint.

"In an enquiry, it was found that the person who was caught by the zoo staff has been identified as G Sai Kumar aged about 31," the statement added.

Tuesday, November 23, 2021
