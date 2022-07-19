ICSE Class 10 exams: Ludhiana schools achieve 100% result

All schools in Ludhiana affiliated to the Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) achieved 100% result in the Class 10 board exams, results of which were announced on Sunday.

Students of Sat Paul Mittal School had bagged the top three top positions in the district, with Ananya Chowdhery and Raina Mehra jointly topping with 98.8%.

A total of 182 students of Sacred Heart Convent School, Urban Estate, Sector 39, had appeared for the examination, and a few of them even secured full marks in individual subjects, officials said. Abhinav Jain secured the first position with 98.2%, followed by Arshdeep Kaur with 97.8% and Sukhpreet Singh with 97.6%.

Reverend Father George Pallikunnel , director of the school , congratulated the students on their achievement.

From Sacred Heart Convent School, Samrala, Kirandeep Kaur topped with 98% marks, Gurleen Kaur and Manjot Kaur Batth jointly bagged the second position with 96.8%; and Gurnoor Singh, Jastin Sekhon and Tanvir Kaur grabbed the third spot with 95.6%.

School officials said 25 students scored above 90% and 26 above 80%. Principal Senior Ida Paul congratulated the students and credited them for their hard work.

From Sacred Heart Convent School, Bhattian, 148 students had appeared for the examination. Abhishek Kumar secured the first position with 97%, followed by Pranjali Sharma with 95.6%.