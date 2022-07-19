ICSE Class 10 exams: Ludhiana schools achieve 100% result
All schools in Ludhiana affiliated to the Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) achieved 100% result in the Class 10 board exams, results of which were announced on Sunday.
Students of Sat Paul Mittal School had bagged the top three top positions in the district, with Ananya Chowdhery and Raina Mehra jointly topping with 98.8%.
A total of 182 students of Sacred Heart Convent School, Urban Estate, Sector 39, had appeared for the examination, and a few of them even secured full marks in individual subjects, officials said. Abhinav Jain secured the first position with 98.2%, followed by Arshdeep Kaur with 97.8% and Sukhpreet Singh with 97.6%.
Reverend Father George Pallikunnel , director of the school , congratulated the students on their achievement.
From Sacred Heart Convent School, Samrala, Kirandeep Kaur topped with 98% marks, Gurleen Kaur and Manjot Kaur Batth jointly bagged the second position with 96.8%; and Gurnoor Singh, Jastin Sekhon and Tanvir Kaur grabbed the third spot with 95.6%.
School officials said 25 students scored above 90% and 26 above 80%. Principal Senior Ida Paul congratulated the students and credited them for their hard work.
From Sacred Heart Convent School, Bhattian, 148 students had appeared for the examination. Abhishek Kumar secured the first position with 97%, followed by Pranjali Sharma with 95.6%.
Cantankerous canines: LMC lists ferocious breeds, advises against keeping them as pets
Dr Arvind Rao, director, Animal Welfare, said, “Till now, there is a history of three owners being killed by ferocious dogs in the country. That's why people must avoid keeping Mastiffs, Rottweilers, American Bulldogs, German Shepherds, Pitbulls because these dogs have a heavy bite force: if they bite someone, it's almost impossible to open their jaws unless they do it.“
26 test positive for BA.5 patients, 13 for BA.2.75 in Maha on Monday
Pune: On Monday, 26 more patients tested positive for BA.5 subvariant of Omicron and 13 BA.2.75 variant cases were reported in Maharashtra, according to the state health department. State surveillance officer, Dr Pradeep Awate, said that according to the latest report from the National Institute of Virology, Pune and BJ Medical College, Pune, 26 cases of BA.5 have been found in the state. Case fatality rate in the state is 1.84 per cent.
Rise in routine dental check-up post Covid, say Pune doctors
Dentists from the city are reporting a rise in patients coming for routine check-ups. Untreated dental caries in permanent teeth was the most common findings according to doctors. Another city-based dentist, Dr Minal Salvi said that non-emergency dental cases were postponed by many patients post pandemic outbreak. “Now since everyone is getting back to normalcy, we have seen more patients visiting us for regular dental issues as well for preventive dental checks,” said Dr Salvi.
Rare orchids bloom again in Dudhwa Tiger Reserve
On June 30, 2020, ground orchids – a critically endangered species – were discovered blooming quite by chance in the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve grasslands. But sighting them again on July 3, at the same spot in the DTR endorsed the conservation efforts of the DTR authorities to save a natural species, which is categorised as an endangered species in International Union for Conservation of Nature red list.
Solapur BJP vice-president booked for rape
Pune: The Deccan police have booked Solapur district Bharatiya Janata Party vice-president Srikant Appasaheb Deshmukh for rape after a 37-year-old woman released a video on social media alleging that Deshmukh cheated her. Deshmukh has been booked under Sections 376, 377, 504, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code. According to the police, the victim is from Pune and Deshmukh had got in touch with her citing that he had divorced her wife three years ago.
