Home / Cities / Others / IIT BHU faculty selected for ‘Young Engineer Award’

IIT BHU faculty selected for ‘Young Engineer Award’

others
Published on Nov 10, 2022 12:33 AM IST

INAE has selected Dr Rabindra Mohanty from the department of electrical engineering, IIT (BHU) Varanasi where he is working as an assistant professor

BHU campus (File photo)
BHU campus (File photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi

IIT Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Varanasi faculty has been selected for the prestigious Young Engineer Award 2022 by the Indian National Academy of Engineering (INAE). This national award is given each year to Indian scientists under 35 years of age, working in broad fields of engineering.

INAE has selected Dr Rabindra Mohanty from the department of electrical engineering, IIT (BHU) Varanasi where he is working as an assistant professor. His engineering research contributions resulted in the design and development of several software solutions which can be deployed to operationalise power system protection schemes for power transmission and distribution networks with the integration renewables energy resources.

Dr Rabindra has worked with various research groups in industry and academics after his PhD from IIT Kharagpur in 2018. He pursued his postdoctoral research work at Chalmers University of Technology, Sweden where he worked on a project “Protection of Converter Dominated Microgrids” funded by ABB corporate research centre, Västerås, Sweden.

Dr Mohanty has introduced a new protection philosophy for power transmission network by using three-dimensional Cartesian coordinates in time-domain approach. Dr Mohanty so far has authored 10 international journals, 11 international conference publications and a book chapter in the field of “electric power systems protection” to his credit. He has also received POSOCO power systems award, New Delhi, India for his MTech and PhD thesis in 2015 and 2019 respectively.

This year the INAE annual convention will be held at Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), Mumbai from December 14 to 16. Director of the Institute, Prof Pramod Kumar Jain congratulated Dr Rabindra for his achievement.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 10, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out