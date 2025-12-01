IIT(ISM) Centenary Foundation Week starts tomorrow

IIT(ISM) Dhanbad is preparing to launch its Centenary Foundation Week from December 3, marking 100 years of the institute’s evolution from a premier mining school to a modern, multidisciplinary IIT contributing to India’s scientific, industrial and technological landscape. IIT(ISM), Dhanbad (HT FILE)

Founded in 1926 on the model of the Royal School of Mines, London, the institute began as the Indian School of Mines and Applied Geology, envisioned by Lord Irwin and shaped by pioneering British and Indian geologists. Over the last century, it has expanded into engineering, earth sciences, AI, energy systems, computational sciences and frontier research directly aligned with national priorities.

The celebrations will be inaugurated by PK Mishra, principal secretary to the PM. His presence, officials said, reflects the rising national relevance of IIT(ISM) at a time when India is strengthening its capabilities in areas such as critical minerals, energy transition, advanced mining systems and high-end digital technologies. Senior representatives from DRDO, energy majors, public administration, and global industry bodies are also expected at the inaugural ceremony.

The opening session will begin with Vedic chants, followed by an Amrit Kaal Vimarsh on “Viksit Bharat @ 2047”, aimed at shaping India’s technological and academic priorities for the next two decades. A major highlight will be the inauguration of the Gyan Vigyan Prangan, a large-scale innovation arena showcasing 3D metaverse mining tools, next-generation seismology systems, AI-driven digital twins, robotics platforms and clean-energy innovations.

IIT (ISM) director Sukumar Mishra said the centenary marked both a moment of pride and a renewed responsibility. “The last hundred years have shaped IIT(ISM) into an institution that serves India’s most crucial scientific and technological needs. As we enter our next century, our commitment is to push the frontiers of knowledge in critical minerals, clean energy, AI and future mining systems while continuing to serve the nation with integrity and innovation,” he said.

Across the week, the institute will host academic sessions on sustainable energy transitions, frontier geosciences, climate resilience, Mining 4.0, Indian Knowledge Systems, women-led innovation and emerging AI applications. Workshops for school students, robotics activities, innovation contests, and cultural programmes by SPIC MACAY, folk artists and student groups will add vibrancy to the campus.

The Alumni Conclave will bring together former directors, chairpersons and distinguished alumni from India and abroad. Heritage exhibitions and curated archival walks will provide visitors a window into the institute’s century-long journey and its expanding global footprint.

The week will conclude on December 9, IIT(ISM)’s 100th Foundation Day, with Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani attending as chief guest. He will deliver the prestigious Foundation Day Address, followed by centenary announcements, awards and a grand drone show.

Institute officials said the centenary week was not merely a celebration of history but a platform to lay out the roadmap for IIT(ISM)’s next century, with sharper focus on research, sustainability, innovation ecosystems and global collaborations.