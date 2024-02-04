IIVR’s Agri Fair: Focus on tech agricultural education

Over 2800 farmers, including 1000 women farmers from UP, Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Madhya and Pradesh participated in technical sessions on the second day of the ongoing Regional Agriculture Fair at the Indian Institute of Vegetable Research (IIVR), Varanasi. For Representation Only (File)

The farmers, keen on expanding their knowledge, engaged in lectures and stalls to learn about machines, techniques and products showcased at the event. Dr Tushar Kanti Behera, director of the IIVR, reiterated the institute’s unwavering commitment to working in the best interests of farmers.

During the first session on “Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Microbial Technology,” Dr US Gautam, deputy director general, Krishi Prasar, Indian Council for Agricultural Research (ICAR), emphasised the ongoing efforts to increase agricultural production in the country. He highlighted the importance of taking these techniques directly to farmers and commended the Regional Farmer Fair as an effective means to achieve this goal.

Dr Gautam also shared insights into the government of India’s AARYA (Attracting Rural Youth in Agriculture) scheme, designed to attract rural youth to the agriculture sector while staying in rural areas. He mentioned the Prime Minister’s target of creating 15000 Drone Didis, with extensive training underway to empower women through this initiative.

The first session delved into the significance of using microorganisms in agriculture for sustainable farming practices. Dr Sudarshan Maurya provided detailed information on mushroom production, and women farmer groups from Jaunpur, Ranchi, and Dhanbad actively participated in technical training.

The second session, “Latest Research and Future Challenges in Horticulture Crops,” chaired by Dr Anand Kumar Singh, vice-chancellor, Chandrashekhar Azad Agriculture University, Kanpur, stressed agriculture as the cornerstone of rural self-reliance. Director Dr Tushar Kanti Behera discussed entrepreneurship development through vegetable cultivation, and Dr. Sudhakar Pandey, assistant director general, Indian Council of Agricultural Research, highlighted the nutritional potential of vegetables for promoting human health. The session also covered discussions on fruit and flower production and their export, led by agricultural experts, with coordination by Atmanand Tripathi, Scientist, IIVR.