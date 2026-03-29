The Delhi Police on Saturday said it busted an illegal firearms manufacturing racket, arrested two people and seized 25 pen pistols and two semi-automatic pistols from a unit in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut. Illegal firearms unit in Meerut busted, 2 held

“The seized pen pistols resemble ordinary pens. These guns are easy to carry in crowded places and are lethal in close combat. They are difficult to detect during general searching and frisking. They are used to fire 7.65mm cartridges,” said joint commissioner of police (crime) Surender Kumar.

Police have also seized 78 magazines, six cartridges and raw materials from the unit.

Deputy commissioner of police (crime) Pankaj Kumar said on March 19, the crime branch team of Delhi Police arrested an arms supplier, identified as Mohammad Hasir alias Shooter, 25, with two semi-automatic pistols, one pen pistol and six cartridges from Badli railway station area in northwest Delhi.

During the interrogation, it was found that he had been procuring illicit firearms from Parvez alias Farru, a resident of UP’s Meerut.

On Thursday, the team raided 37-year-old Parvez’s Meerut house, where a firearms manufacturing unit was discovered, said the DCP. He was subsequently arrested.

Parvez has a crime history and was first arrested 18 years ago in a case related to illegal firearms, the DCP said, adding that he started manufacturing illegal firearms along with associates Sameer alias Mendhak and Rihan. Parvez was arrested 12 years ago by the Meerut police in an illegal firearms manufacturing case, the police said.

“Parvez was also arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in 2017, with his associate Pahar Singh, in an Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) case linked to supplying firearms for target killings of banned Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) sympathisers. He remained in jail for about five years,” the DCP said

Police did not clarify whether Parvez was released on bail or after completing the sentence. He was again arrested by the Meerut police in 2024 in a similar case, the DCP added.

Police said Hasir was arrested in 2021 in a theft case involving ₹50 lakh. He has been previously involved in nearly 10 cases, including firing at a police party in Muzaffarnagar, UP.