Home / Cities / Others / Illegal in central Delhi busted
HT Image
HT Image
others

Illegal in central Delhi busted

An illegal telephone exchange through which international voice calls were converted into local calls by surpassing the legitimate gateways was busted in central Delhi’s Ansari Road near Daryaganj, said police on Thursday adding that the illegal activity caused revenue loss to the government and posed a threat to national security
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi:
PUBLISHED ON JUL 08, 2021 11:49 PM IST

An illegal telephone exchange through which international voice calls were converted into local calls by surpassing the legitimate gateways was busted in central Delhi’s Ansari Road near Daryaganj, said police on Thursday adding that the illegal activity caused revenue loss to the government and posed a threat to national security.

The Delhi Police, along with officials of the telecom department, conducted raids at Ansari Road on Tuesday. However, nobody was arrested from the premises where the illegal telephone exchange was operating, said police.

A police officer, who did not want to be named, said several items used for running the illegal telephone exchange, such as routers, servers, an SIP trunk that is the virtual version of an analog phone line, and fake documents and IDs, were recovered. The people who were running the illegal telephone exchange have been identified and raids are being conducted in Delhi and adjoining states to nab them.

“Further details regarding the exact purpose of setting up the illegal telephone exchange will be known when we arrest the people who were operating it,” said the officer.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.